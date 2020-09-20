Stories
YouTube Rippers 'Flvto' and '2Conv' Will Take Legal Battle to US Supreme Court

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday September 20, @07:41PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

YouTube Rippers 'Flvto' and '2Conv' Will Take Legal Battle to US Supreme Court

In 2018, a group of prominent record labels sued two very popular YouTube rippers, FLVTO.biz and 2conv.com.

The labels, including Universal, Warner Bros, and Sony, accused the sites of copyright infringement and hoped to quickly shut them down.

That didn't go as expected. The owner of the sites, a Russian man named Tofig Kurbanov, lawyered up and fought back.

[...] A Virginia federal court ruled that the music companies lacked personal jurisdiction. The sites were operated from abroad and didn't 'purposefully' target or interact with US users, it concluded.

[...] The music companies disagreed and appealed the matter at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sent the case back to the district court a few months ago.

The appeals court found that there are more than sufficient facts to conclude that Kurbanov purposefully conducted business in the US, specifically, the state of Virginia. Kurbanov and his legal team disagreed but their request for a rehearing was denied.

Faced with this decision, which could potentially affect many other websites operated outside the United States, the owner of FLVTO.biz and 2conv.com has decided to petition the Supreme Court to take on the case.

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 20, @08:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 20, @08:02PM

