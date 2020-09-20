Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Lord of the Rings Special Effects Company Weta Digital Launches Inquiry into Toxic Workplace Claims

posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 21, @04:46AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Career & Education

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Lord of the Rings special effects company Weta Digital launches inquiry into toxic workplace claims:

Weta Digital, the special effects company behind the orcs, dragons and battle scenes of the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy, has launched an independent investigation into allegations of a toxic work culture including sexism, bullying and pornography being shared on its intranet.

The investigation was ordered by the company's majority owners, who include the director Peter Jackson, his wife, Fran Welsh, and screenwriter Phillipa Boyens. It followed a months-long investigation by local television station TVNZ that found complaints had been ignored by senior management at Weta Digital, and long-standing issues raised by staff had been covered up.

"The world's most beautiful toxic waste dump," is how one former employee described the award-winning company.

Allegations from former staffers include sexism, bullying, and harassment, as well as "pornographic mailing lists'", hosted on Weta Digital's intranet, in addition to staff openly viewing pornography in the studio.

Original Submission


«  Court Blocks Trump’s WeChat Ban from Taking Effect Today
Lord of the Rings Special Effects Company Weta Digital Launches Inquiry into Toxic Workplace Claims | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.