The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to shatter records with Tropical Storm Beta churning in the Gulf of Mexico. When the normal list of names is exhausted, the Greek alphabet is used for storm names. The 2005 Atlantic hurricane season also went into the Greek alphabet and Beta became a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph at the storm's peak intensity. Hurricane Beta (2005) didn't form until October 26, 2005 making the 2020 season over a month ahead of the pace of the record breaking 2005 season. This raises the conundrum of whether to retire letters of the Greek alphabet if a storm is particularly damaging. It appears the name would not be fully retired but a storm could be retired with a name like "Beta 2020" with the Greek letter remaining in use for future seasons. The extremely active hurricane season can probably be attributed significantly to climate change.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 21, @07:13AM (1 child)
It's time to start planting those mangrove forests. Past time. There have been many articles written on the subject. Replace the mangroves to absorb the damage from tsunamis, hurricanes, storm surges, etc.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147142/mapping-the-roots-of-mangrove-loss [nasa.gov]
In addition to mitigating storm damage, those forests will sequester a lot of carbon!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 21, @07:54AM
Plant them in Washington DC, may they'll sequester the hot air around the capitol.
Occasionally, recycling a politician's body or two. You know what? I think applying dead politicians fertilizer weekly will be fantastic. Even living politicians if you drop them from helicopter.
Oh, boy, when does it start?
