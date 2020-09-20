from the All-My-Bags-Are-Packed-I'm-Ready-To-Go dept.
Accepted to appear in an upcoming issue of the journal Earth's Future, a group of researchers from National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), Boeing, and the University of Illinois looked at the potential effects that a future commercial Hypersonic Transport (HST) fleet would have on the ozone layer. Given the designs under consideration and that these vehicles would fly above the ozone layer, they considered the effects of water vapor and nitrogen compounds on the ozone layer as a function of the altitude they are released.
Plain Language Summary
Commercial hypersonic aircraft, if developed in the future, will be flying at Mach 5 to 8 in the middle to upper stratosphere (30 to 40 km altitude) to carry passengers in a couple of hours from London to New York or from Los Angeles to Tokyo. Depending on the adopted technology and fleet size, the powerful engines of such airplanes may release substantial amounts of water and nitrogen oxides in the stratosphere, which could potentially damage the protecting ozone layer and hence increase the level of biologically damaging ultraviolet radiation reaching the Earth surface. The paper uses an advanced global atmospheric model to assess the impact of a potential fleet of hypersonic aircraft.
One of the goals of the paper is that it can be used as a guide for engine design optimization and for planning of future flight paths. From the paper's conclusions:
As shown by the model simulations presented here, a fleet of hypersonic aircraft that is being considered for future intercontinental travel has the potential to substantially reduce the atmospheric column abundance if sufficiently large amounts of nitrogen oxides are released in the atmosphere. The impact of water vapor on the ozone column is found to be considerably smaller. The study shows that, for the a given amount of emissions, the impact on ozone is larger if the flight altitude is located at 30 km (closer to the ozone maximum) rather than 40 km altitude. As expected, the effects are more pronounced in the northern hemisphere where the largest fraction of the fleet will be operated. However, due to the long-range transport aircraft effluents and probable local emissions, the potential effects on ozone in the southern hemisphere cannot be ignored. The calculated ozone depletion is largest in the polar region of the northern hemisphere, and is most pronounced in Spring (March and April) and Fall (October and November). In the southern hemisphere, its largest effect occurs in Antarctica during the period of the ozone hole formation, but the amplitude is considerably lower than the ozone reduction associated with the development of hole.
The impact on the atmosphere of a potential future fleet of hypersonic aircraft will depend on the fleet size, the type of operations, the fuel consumption by each aircraft, the type of fuel to be used and the emission indices for the different effluents released by the engines. If HST engines release nitrogen oxides in substantial quantity, the average level of biologically-harmful ultraviolet radiation (UV-B) radiation could increase and produce detrimental effects on the biosphere; in particular, it could enhance the number of skin cancers affecting humans.
Journal Reference:
Douglas Kinnison, Guy Brasseur, Steven L. Baughcum, et al. The Impact on the Ozone Layer of a Potential Fleet of Civil Hypersonic Aircraft [open], Earth's Future (DOI: 10.1029/2020EF001626)
