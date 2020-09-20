As shown by the model simulations presented here, a fleet of hypersonic aircraft that is being considered for future intercontinental travel has the potential to substantially reduce the atmospheric column abundance if sufficiently large amounts of nitrogen oxides are released in the atmosphere. The impact of water vapor on the ozone column is found to be considerably smaller. The study shows that, for the a given amount of emissions, the impact on ozone is larger if the flight altitude is located at 30 km (closer to the ozone maximum) rather than 40 km altitude. As expected, the effects are more pronounced in the northern hemisphere where the largest fraction of the fleet will be operated. However, due to the long-range transport aircraft effluents and probable local emissions, the potential effects on ozone in the southern hemisphere cannot be ignored. The calculated ozone depletion is largest in the polar region of the northern hemisphere, and is most pronounced in Spring (March and April) and Fall (October and November). In the southern hemisphere, its largest effect occurs in Antarctica during the period of the ozone hole formation, but the amplitude is considerably lower than the ozone reduction associated with the development of hole.

The impact on the atmosphere of a potential future fleet of hypersonic aircraft will depend on the fleet size, the type of operations, the fuel consumption by each aircraft, the type of fuel to be used and the emission indices for the different effluents released by the engines. If HST engines release nitrogen oxides in substantial quantity, the average level of biologically-harmful ultraviolet radiation (UV-B) radiation could increase and produce detrimental effects on the biosphere; in particular, it could enhance the number of skin cancers affecting humans.