Court blocks Trump's WeChat ban from taking effect today:
"The plaintiffs have shown serious questions going to the merits of their First Amendment Claim," US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler wrote in her ruling (PDF) early this morning.
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of WeChat users inside the US. The group, organized as the US WeChat Users Alliance, argued in their complaint that the ban violated their First and Fifth Amendment rights as well as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Administrative Procedures Act. The group also argues that the law cited in the executive order banning WeChat does not in fact give President Donald Trump the authority claimed in the order.
The Alliance established "that there are no viable substitute platforms or apps for the Chinese-speaking and Chinese-American community," Beeler added. Their evidence shows that "WeChat is effectively the only means of communication for many in the community, not only because China bans other apps, but also because Chinese speakers with limited English proficiency have no options other than WeChat."
[...] the Department of Commerce announced late last night that it would delay the enforcement on TikTok for at least a week following Trump's personal approval of a deal between TikTok and Oracle.
US will ban WeChat and TikTok downloads on Sunday
The Commerce Department plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration's executive orders against the two apps are set to take effect.
The Department said Friday that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain WeChat or TikTok on an app store will be prohibited. Apple and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
While users who have already downloaded the apps may be able to continue using the software, the restrictions mean updated versions of the apps cannot be downloaded.
The restrictions targeting WeChat are more extensive. Beginning Sunday, it will be illegal to host or transfer internet traffic associated with WeChat, the Department said in a release. The same will be true for TikTok as of Nov. 12, it said. (The Trump administration is currently weighing a proposal involving ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, and Oracle, designed to resolve the administration's national security concerns related to TikTok; the deadline for a deal is Nov. 12.)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 21, @02:50AM (1 child)
...and I'll blow it out my ass.
-Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 21, @02:55AM
So that's why he doesn't wear a mask.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 21, @03:08AM
Kinda figured such an abuse of power would be reigned in.
Sad that anyone still supports the clear fascist, and they have to make excuses for his fascism. Joking, or political maneuvering, or whatever, there is no good reason to be fascist.