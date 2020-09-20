from the Zzzzzoom-Zzzzzoom dept.
Cop arrests apparently sleeping Tesla driver going 93mph:
Police in Alberta, Canada, arrested a driver in July who was going 140km/h (87mph) in a Tesla Model S. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the arrest yesterday.
The officer reported seeing "both front seats completely reclined and both occupants appearing to be asleep." The car "appeared to be self-driving," the RCMP says. When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle sped up to 150km/h (93mph).
Eventually, the RCMP pulled over the 20-year-old driver and charged him with speeding. They later added a dangerous driving charge.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 21, @01:44PM
blinky lights behind => speed up.
Seems unlikely
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday September 21, @01:45PM (1 child)
The name Autopilot should never have been used. Tesla should reimburse every idiot that does stuff like this.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Immerman on Monday September 21, @01:53PM
You sure? Tesla Autopilot actually does FAR more than any other autopilot system in existence - you leave an airplane autopilot to fly unsupervised I'd imagine you're liable to lose your pilot's license.
Of course, you could readily argue that the term autopilot is horribly inaccurate for aircraft too, and should never be used at all for any existing technology.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday September 21, @01:50PM (2 children)
So when (and of course, if) Tesla gets full self-driving working, then napping on your commute shouldn't be an issue. Neither should sending your 12yo to soccer practice unattended, getting driven home after having several too many at the bar, etc.
But how are cops to know that you've paid for the full self-driving feature, rather than abusing basic autopilot assistance? Seems like maybe there should be some sort of obvious indicator that says "this car is in self-driving mode and the normal driver-related safety concerns are not relevant"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 21, @01:57PM
What got the driver noticed in the first place? The suspicious lack of an upright person, or the speeding?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday September 21, @02:05PM
I notice cars with caution danger warning signs that say: STUDENT DRIVER
Why not have signs that say: SELF DRIVING
Which sign would be more frightening?
