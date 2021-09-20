from the Panama-Papers-2.0 dept.
Leak reveals $2tn of possibly corrupt US financial activity
Thousands of documents detailing $2 trillion (£1.55tn) of potentially corrupt transactions that were washed through the US financial system have been leaked to an international group of investigative journalists.
The leak focuses on more than 2,000 suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed with the US government's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Banks and other financial institutions file SARs when they believe a client is using their services for potential criminal activity.
However, the filing of an SAR does not require the bank to cease doing business with the client in question.
The documents were provided to BuzzFeed News, which shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
The documents are said to suggest major banks provided financial services to high-risk individuals from around the world, in some cases even after they had been placed under sanctions by the US government.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 21, @03:48PM (1 child)
When I worked in a bank, it was absolutely beaten into every employee's head regardless of whether they ever saw a customer, that reporting suspicious activity to the feds was mandatory. Including structured payments that weren't suspicious in and of themselves, but were just under the reportable numbers. Also not only does the law not force banks to stop working with a flagged entity, it mandates they not do so.
Huge databases of potential payers and payees who had to be watched, automatic flagging of transactions with certain characteristics.
To be honest, the fact that such a huge percentage of our national economy apparently "counts" as suspicious is as damning of our overbearing laws as anything else. It's like how RICO laws aren't used to grab mobsters anymore, but an excuse to up charges on political opponents. Maybe there's that much corruption, drug running, and laundering going on, but I bet it's mostly just "welp, this person is associated with someone who 'dealt' drugs one time, watch them for the rest of their life" totalitarianism.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday September 21, @04:00PM
Can't have a 2020 corruption story without the henchmen of the President being involved.
