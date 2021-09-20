Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Wolf of VR Street

posted by martyb on Monday September 21, @05:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the leader-of-the-pack dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Traders set to don virtual reality headsets in their home offices

Spare bedrooms and living rooms could soon become part of vibrant trading floors as one of the world's biggest investment banks considers providing staff with augmented reality headsets.

UBS has experimented with issuing its London-based traders with Microsoft HoloLenses, which would allow staff to recreate the experience of working in a packed trading floor without leaving their homes.

Banks have been desperate to bring workers back to the office, especially for regulatory-sensitive roles such as trading, but surges in coronavirus infection rates have meant many staff are wary about using public transport.

"If people really can't come to the office, can we create a virtual presence?" Beatriz Martin, UBS UK chief executive, told the Financial Times. "We are thinking about experimenting with the tools that are out there."

UBS has set up a working group focused on "reimagining the trading floor," which has also considered setting up screens on traders' desks with camera feeds from their co-workers to encourage collaboration.

The only reality is virtual. If you're not jacked in, you're not alive.

Original Submission


«  Leak Reveals $2 Trillion of Possibly Corrupt US Financial Activity
Wolf of VR Street | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday September 21, @06:03PM (1 child)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Monday September 21, @06:03PM (#1054541) Journal

    Certainly a VR guarantees much better security and privacy environment for any kind of work from home than an open camera to your living room.

    --
    The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 21, @06:14PM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Monday September 21, @06:14PM (#1054548) Journal

    Free bonus VR headset for one lucky person in the crowd.

  • (Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday September 21, @06:36PM

    by fakefuck39 (6620) on Monday September 21, @06:36PM (#1054559)

    let's open the trading floors back up. no masks. let's pack even more people in there. let's make sure they're all protected physically and legally by packing a bunch of lawyers, cops, and DAs in there. that'll be painful short-term, but solve a lot of problems with society long-term.

    In fact, I think in addition to do that it would be helpful to open the companies back up - just to upper management - the rest keep working remote.

(1)