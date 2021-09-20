from the leader-of-the-pack dept.
Traders set to don virtual reality headsets in their home offices
Spare bedrooms and living rooms could soon become part of vibrant trading floors as one of the world's biggest investment banks considers providing staff with augmented reality headsets.
UBS has experimented with issuing its London-based traders with Microsoft HoloLenses, which would allow staff to recreate the experience of working in a packed trading floor without leaving their homes.
Banks have been desperate to bring workers back to the office, especially for regulatory-sensitive roles such as trading, but surges in coronavirus infection rates have meant many staff are wary about using public transport.
"If people really can't come to the office, can we create a virtual presence?" Beatriz Martin, UBS UK chief executive, told the Financial Times. "We are thinking about experimenting with the tools that are out there."
UBS has set up a working group focused on "reimagining the trading floor," which has also considered setting up screens on traders' desks with camera feeds from their co-workers to encourage collaboration.
The only reality is virtual. If you're not jacked in, you're not alive.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday September 21, @06:03PM (1 child)
Certainly a VR guarantees much better security and privacy environment for any kind of work from home than an open camera to your living room.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 21, @06:15PM
If your employer requires something like this [uploadvr.com], you'll have many more cameras pointed at you.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 21, @06:14PM
Free bonus VR headset for one lucky person in the crowd.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday September 21, @06:36PM
let's open the trading floors back up. no masks. let's pack even more people in there. let's make sure they're all protected physically and legally by packing a bunch of lawyers, cops, and DAs in there. that'll be painful short-term, but solve a lot of problems with society long-term.
In fact, I think in addition to do that it would be helpful to open the companies back up - just to upper management - the rest keep working remote.