A Senate bill that would compel tech companies to build backdoors to allow law enforcement access to encrypted devices and data would be "very dangerous" for Americans, said a leading House Democrat.

[...] Senate Republicans in June introduced their latest "lawful access" bill, renewing previous efforts to force tech companies to allow law enforcement access to a user's data when presented with a court order.

"It's dangerous for Americans, because it will be hacked, it will be utilized, and there's no way to make it secure," Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose congressional seat covers much of Silicon Valley, told TechCrunch at Disrupt 2020. "If we eliminate encryption, we're just opening ourselves up to massive hacking and disruption," she said.

[...] "You cannot eliminate encryption safely," Lofgren told TechCrunch. "And if you do, you will create chaos in the country and for Americans, not to mention others around the world," she said. "It's just an unsafe thing to do, and we can't permit it."