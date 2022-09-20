[...] Mining giant Rio Tinto is feared to be pressing ahead with plans to destroy 124 Aboriginal heritage sites at an iron-ore development in Australia – despite the outcry over its destruction of sacred 46,000-year-old caves earlier this year.

Among the threatened sites in the mountainous region of Pilbara in Western Australia are rock shelters containing Aboriginal paintings, Stonehenge-like arrangements, and built structures that are believed to be of potential archaeological value.

[...] "Rio have stated in various forms that they will consider reviewing the agreement [but] we don't have a formal commitment," Grant Bussell, the Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation's chief executive, told a public inquiry led by the Australian parliament into the destruction of Juukan Gorge.

Rio Tinto, the second largest metals and mining company in the world, received widespread criticism for its treatment of the site, which led to the resignation of its CEO, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, and his two deputies earlier this month.

"We have 327 heritage sites and 124 will be destroyed by the Western Ranges expansion project by Rio Tinto," [archaeologist Anna] Fagan told the inquiry.