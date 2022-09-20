from the Ig-Nobel dept.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Ig Nobel Prizes to make you laugh, then think:
Ah, science, tirelessly striving to answer such burning questions as what alligators sound like when they breathe in helium-enriched air and whether knives fashioned out of frozen feces constitute a viable cutting tool. These and other unusual research topics were honored tonight in a virtual ceremony—thanks to the ongoing pandemic—to announce the 2020 recipients of the annual Ig Nobel Prizes. You can watch the livestream of the awards ceremony above.
Established in 1991, the Ig Nobels are a good-natured parody of the Nobel Prizes that honors "achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think." The unapologetically campy award ceremony usually features mini-operas, scientific demos, and the 24/7 lectures whereby experts must explain their work twice: once in 24 seconds, and the second in just seven words. Acceptance speeches are limited to 60 seconds. And as the motto implies, the research being honored might seem ridiculous at first glance, but that doesn't mean it is devoid of scientific merit. Traditionally, the winners also give public talks in Boston the day after the awards ceremony; this year, the talks will be given as webcasts a few weeks from now.
The winners receive eternal Ig Nobel fame and a 10-trillion dollar bill from Zimbabwe. It's a long-running Ig Nobel gag. Zimbabwe stopped using its native currency in 2009 because of skyrocketing inflation and hyperinflation; at its nadir, the 100-trillion dollar bill was roughly the equivalent of 40 cents US. (Last year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced the "zollar" as a potential replacement.) The 2009 Ig Nobel Prize for Mathematics was awarded to the then-head of the RBZ, Gideon Gono, "for giving people a simple, everyday way to cope with a wide range of numbers—from very small to very big—by having his bank print bank notes with denominations ranging from one cent ($.01) to one hundred trillion dollars ($100,000,000,000,000)."
The 30th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 22, @03:30PM
I have not personally laughed or had a deep thought since 2016, asking me to do it now is awfully offensive and enraging me more.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 22, @03:42PM (1 child)
I think that about half of the voters in America will fail to laugh about it
(And now that I'm done thinking about it, lemme) start grinning: I'll stop short making considerations about those voters' ability to think, as it has not been unambiguously demonstrated they still have this ability.
(note to America voters: substitute... nay, scratch that... project in the above whatever identity for the "half of the voters" you find appropriate. Whatever your choice, you can't be wrong - very large grin)
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday September 22, @03:56PM
I particularly liked the hitman study. No one was actually killed because the job was subcontracted too much:
MANAGEMENT
Citation: "(奚广安) Xi Guang-An, (莫天祥) Mo Tian-Xiang, (杨康生) Yang Kang-Sheng, (杨广生) Yang Guang-Sheng, and (凌显四) Ling Xian Si, five professional hitmen in Guangxi, China, who managed a contract for a hit job (a murder performed for money) in the following way: after accepting payment to perform the murder, Xi Guang-An then instead subcontracted the task to Mo Tian-Xiang, who then instead subcontracted the task to Yang Kang-Sheng, who then instead subcontracted the task to Yang Guang-Sheng, who then instead subcontracted the task to Ling Xian-Si, with each subsequently enlisted hitman receiving a smaller percentage of the fee, and nobody actually performing a murder."
Yep, this really happened, and it all started over a real estate business dispute. The assassination target, a man named Wei, had filed a civil lawsuit against two real estate companies. One of the investors in those companies, Tan Youhui, hired Xi Guang-An to find someone to kill Wei. Mo Tian-Xiang was promised 2 million yuan, an amount that had been reduced to a mere 100,000 yuan by the time Ling Xian-Si was subcontracted to do the deed. Ling Xian-Si decided this wasn't enough to be worth the risk, and contacted Wei instead. The two men met at a coffee shop, and Lin Xian-Si convinced Wei to pose for a photograph, bound and gagged, and then "disappear" for 10 days. Apparently the plan was to collect the 100,000 yuan payoff without committing the crime, but eventually the entire plot came to light. All the defendants received prison sentences last year, ranging from three years and six months (for Xi Guang-An), to two years and seven months (for Ling Xian-Si).
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday September 22, @03:45PM (3 children)
Injecting Disinfectants didn't make the list because it was such a dumb idea nobody ever "looked into it."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 22, @03:53PM
Injecting bleach doesn't make the cut.
You must first make the cut, in order to inject the bleach.
Steps must be ordered correctfully.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 22, @03:54PM
Lol, the sad thing is that's only true in a sane world, not ours. 60 fucking clinical trials got submitted to "look into it" on the off chance there was money in selling people disinfectants at 100x normal price and none of them found anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 22, @03:58PM
IV hydrogen peroxide might work, it would both disinfect and evolve oxygen.
https://www.scpr.org/news/2017/09/05/75250/iv-hydrogen-peroxide-an-unproven-therapy-that-coul/ [scpr.org]
I see big pharma corporations came out against it for seeming to work so well, so it's probably promising.