We like simulation software. Texas Instruments long offered TINA, but recently they've joined with Cadence to make OrCAD PSpice available for free with some restrictions. You've probably heard of PSpice — it's widely used in academia and industry, but is usually quite costly.

[...] The program requires registration and an approval step to get a license key. The downloaded program has TI models along with other standard models. There seem to be few limits as long as you stick to the supplied library. According to the datasheet, there are no size or simulation complexity limitations in that case. If you want to use other models, you can, but that's where the limitations hit you: