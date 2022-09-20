from the the-PSpice-must-flow dept.
TI And Cadence Make PSpice Free:
We like simulation software. Texas Instruments long offered TINA, but recently they've joined with Cadence to make OrCAD PSpice available for free with some restrictions. You've probably heard of PSpice — it's widely used in academia and industry, but is usually quite costly.
[...] The program requires registration and an approval step to get a license key. The downloaded program has TI models along with other standard models. There seem to be few limits as long as you stick to the supplied library. According to the datasheet, there are no size or simulation complexity limitations in that case. If you want to use other models, you can, but that's where the limitations hit you:
Are there any Soylentils who have experience using PSpice? Is there some other similar product which is better?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 22, @07:50PM
ngspice
http://ngspice.sourceforge.net/ [sourceforge.net]
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday September 22, @08:14PM
Calling a marketing pamphlet with no data a datasheet is an overstatement.
I appreciate the newspeak meaning concept of free with some restrictions though:
dog on leash: free with some restrictions ✓
prisoner, inmate: free with some restrictions ✓
serf: free with some restrictions ✓
slave: free with some restrictions ✓
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design