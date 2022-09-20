Beyond the human tragedy, what most passers-by fail to see is the cost of homelessness to us all. It includes the bills for police and ambulance call-outs, prison nights, visits to emergency departments, hospital stays and mental health and drying out clinics.
These expenses are rarely collated and tabulated to find the true cost of homelessness to the public. The costs are dispersed over so many government agencies and facilities that they are managed in a piecemeal way,
[...] we did a global scoping review of research since 2009 that examined the value of providing a secure, stable home for formerly homeless people and the wider taxpaying community. In total, we examined 100 research papers and analyzed outcomes across a range of domains including physical and mental health, emergency department use, substance use, well-being, community integration, mortality, criminal justice interaction, service use and cost-effectiveness.
The researchers cited lower health care costs and the costs of crimes committed by the homeless to support their case.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 23, @11:03AM (3 children)
Ignoring the homeless isn't about saving money, it's about denial, and punishment. Denial that they exist. Denial that it could ever happen to yourself or "any decent person." Punishment for their former carefree/careless lifestyle. Punishment to "make sure that others don't follow in their footsteps." Denial that, sooner or later, somebody will care enough to help them - and that help will be ridiculously expensive. Denial that their absence/exclusion from productive society hurts productive society. Above all, it's about making sure that nobody gets a free ride. By damn I had to work hard to get everything I've got, and I'm going to make sure that nobody else gets what I've got without paying for it - while completely missing the point that: by giving the homeless decent shelter and food, you will be improving not only their lives, but your own and everybody else's.
The "Puritan Echo" continues to instill the belief that the availability of any kind of "free ride" will lead to the downfall of all that is good and virtuous, that vast hordes will smoke pot and watch Netflix all day long while the good people of the world break their backs to put food on everyone's table and a roof over everyone's head.
I say: anyone who wants to live for free in a 250 square foot apartment, eating rice and beans, should be allowed to watch Netflix and smoke pot all day as long as they want. When they're ready to join productive society, then encourage them to better themselves and their conditions. Forcing people into the workforce just leads to surly waitresses and bad attitudes all over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @11:10AM
Nothing is stopping you from donating your money to help the poor do the:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @11:31AM
I agree with you-- mostly. I have no problem giving someone a small apartment and basic foods, I think that's an altruistic idea. However, if they are receiving something for free, I don't believe they have a right to sit on their asses all day "watch[ing] Netflix and smok[ing] pot". In return for their free necessities, they should either provide some beneficial service to society (even if it's just something as simple as cleaning up a public park a few hours a day), or at the very least be given training in the hopes of advancing their skills to acquire a new job and a means for eventually providing for themselves.
Many homeless have mental illnesses, so while they are provided free necessities, those determined by mental health professionals to have a mental illness will need to be given any therapy or basic medications they require.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday September 23, @11:44AM
To put it short (picked that up on the net, but can't attribute it): "'Conservative' is the fear that someone else might be having fun".
That said, a lot of those homeless people, and others who "fell through" can never be empowered into a self-sufficient state. Some of the homeless are also traumatized in a way that they will not accept sheltering. A general consensus would be needed on how much to spend to "simulate normality" for those, or how much "forced happiness" is acceptable, but I fear such a consensus cannot be reached with the different interests in complex states. On the extremes, libertarians would like to have them die by the roadside, and make a business out of cleaning the roadsides, and totalitarians would round them up, put them to work, and (on the far end) have a little ethics panel sort them out in the morning when they can no longer work. Under the pretense of humaneness neither of that is going to happen either, so it will stay like it is: paying for essential survival, and looking away, from their misery, and from secondary cost.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday September 23, @11:17AM (3 children)
They don't really think beyond their immediate benefits or expenses.
Invest in proper, affordable schooling so educated people get better-paying jobs and contribute more to the economy as a whole 20 years down the line? Hell no! it might raise my taxes by .2%!
Provide European-style healthcare so people are in better health and work more/better and contribute to the economy as a whole? Hell no! What are you, a fucking pinko commie?!
Provide European-style social security so people aren't forced to work 2 or 3 jobs just to make ends meet, so they're sick less often, aren't tempted to commit crimes when the going gets too tough, which benefits society as a whole? Hell no! Every man for himself! Those who can't make it can die like dogs in a ditch!
Dubya cuts everybody a $100 tax rebate check? Yeehaa! Hell yeah, onehundreddollars gimme gimme gimme!
The American culture is incredibly short-sighted. Americans don't realize bettering society as a whole is good for them as individuals - just not in an immediate, directly measurable way. And they all pay for it dearly without even realizing it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 23, @11:27AM
I saw an interesting tidbit about the Finnish education system, apparently it's illegal to charge for education - meaning: there's no market for private schools, meaning: the rich have to send their children to public schools, meaning: the rich invest in those public schools to ensure their own children get a good education - also meaning: the rich and poor mingle throughout school. That seems like a model worth pursuing, at least for K-12. Not overnight, but gradually tax private schools into oblivion, feed that tax money to the public school system during the transition. A 25 year transition should be gradual enough - good private schools could also apply to go public.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Wednesday September 23, @11:29AM
Those are normal behaviors for someone low on Maslows hierarchy. Thanks to a lack of social safety nets, Americans who are fairly well off are only one mishap from chaos. What we do have is so scattered and gated that the average person wouldn't know where to begin if they suddenly needed it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 23, @11:30AM
I think, deep down, most of them know it, and don't care. My parents and their generation are getting up into their 70s, and reaching the point where they openly don't give a F what's happening to the world, most recent quote was: "sell it all, move to a retirement Village and buy a Cadillac." A lot of younger Americans live like they've got a 5 year, or less, horizon before they expect to be dead anyway - and if they care about their children it's more to make them competitive in the world than to make the world a better place for them.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Wednesday September 23, @11:58AM
What if people are homeless as a choice, think hobos, think alcoholics that do not want to be rehabilitated. What do you do to these people? Arrest them?
The general populace thoughts on homelessness are so oversimplified and this is why it is never solved anywhere in the west. In other non free countries they become "re-educated". Do we want that? Maybe but keep in mind what that means.
Also there are definitely cases where the state failed these people and could help. American homelessness seems to be much in another level that i do not even try to address it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @11:58AM
Government fixing anything overnight sounds like a joke to me. I think a lot of our problems might get fixed in time if people would accept that they didn't have all the answers. We shouldn't be so quick to try and fix everyone else's problems. We could exercise a little humility and work out our own problems more. That might do some good and move the needle a bit.