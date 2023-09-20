from the Betteridge-knows dept.
Should You Trust Apple's New Blood Oxygen Sensor?:
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn't just face masks and hand sanitizer that flew off drugstore shelves. Pulse oximeters were also in short supply, as news came out that a drop in blood oxygen could be a sign that a case of the coronavirus has taken a bad turn.
These inexpensive and noninvasive electronic devices use LED lights and photodiodes to determine the way red blood cells are absorbing light—oxygenated cells absorb more infrared light than red light, cells that aren't carrying oxygen the opposite. With that information, algorithms can calculate a level of blood oxygenation; for most healthy people that's in the high 90 percentile, in cases of COVID, the numbers dropped into the 80s. So it seemed like a good idea to have one on hand, if you could find one.
[...] accuracy remains a question with many of the pulse oximeters on the consumer market. Says Steve Xu, a physician-engineer who is medical director for the Center for Bio-Integrated Electronics at Northwestern University, "It is relatively straightforward to make a pulse oximeter, even for an undergrad engineering design project, but it is really really hard to make a good one that is clinically dependable."
Is Apple's a good one? It's hard to say just yet. Besides the issues of adjusting to different skin colors, coping with motion, and other design challenges faced by all pulse oximeters, putting the sensors on top of the wrist raises the difficulty level. The devices used in hospitals as well as the standalone gadgets sold in drugstores typically clip onto a fingertip or, sometimes, an earlobe.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 23, @05:27PM (1 child)
Do you have dark skin? Newsflash: O2 saturation sensors work by comparing multiple wavelengths (colors) of transmitted or reflected light to "see" how blue your hemoglobin is, and the calibration curves were all developed on healthy Caucasian people. If you have significant pigmentation in the skin of your O2 sensor site, your readings will be less accurate, sometimes significantly so.
Point 2: O2 saturation devices' primary goal is to keep their users happy by providing a continuous reading of their best guess of your current O2 saturation. Movement artifact and other problems can compromise the devices' ability to provide accurate information but the industry standard doesn't care about that - you'll get a "best guess" reading for far longer than an accurate reading is possible.
As for the Apple device, it's likely as good as any other economy level highly portable SaO2 sensor - if you're happy with those, sure, play with the Apple.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @05:51PM
My finger clip style sensor cost $6 from eBay, took a month to get here from China, about 5 years ago. When my mother was in hospital, I took mine in to compare to their expensive ones and it seemed to line up pretty well on both the %O2 and also on heart rate. The only problem was when mom had cold hands (common problem for elderly with poor circulation), then none of the finger clip style would read.
It's fun to hold my breath for 30 sec (or a minute) and watch the O2 number fall a few points.
Note (per the parent post), we are both very pale, of N. European descent.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday September 23, @05:45PM
Even hospitals find that their oximeters aren't very reliable. But this doesn't mean they aren't useful. You don't trust them, but you consider them as highly fallible diagnostic aides.
A problem here is that many people suffering from COVID have low oxygen levels, but don't FEEL like they have low oxygen levels. So a fallible diagnostic isn't that useful. My guess is that the reason for this is that the feeling of needing oxygen is really more related to concentration of CO2 than it is to Oxygen. You can die in a room full of Nitrogen, and not know that you're short on Oxygen.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 23, @05:55PM
That's such a stupid question to ask.
It's from Apple! Of COURSE I would trust it!!!
I would buy anything that is shiny and made by Apple, no questions asked. Sight unseen. Shut up and take my money!
If Apple made a blood oxygen censor that wanted actual drops of blood, I would gladly give them the blood. Who wouldn't want Apple's AI systems to develop a taste for human blood?
It's made by Apple isn't it? It can only be good.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday September 23, @05:57PM
Most people don't need to worry about their blood oxygen level. People that do, likely have some sort of home monitoring device. May as well use the Apple Watch, if it's as good as the other. That's assuming, you don't mind the privacy risks associated with using an online device, that could be recording said information.
