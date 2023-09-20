from the try-rfc-2549-instead dept.
News from the BBC of a SHINE (single high-level impulse noise)[*] that interfered with a Welsh village's internet connection on a daily basis.
The mystery of why an entire village lost its broadband every morning at 7am was solved when engineers discovered an old television was to blame.
[...] After 18 months engineers began an investigation after a cable replacement programme failed to fix the issue.
[...] Openreach engineers were baffled by the continuous problem and it wasn't until they used a monitoring device that they found the fault.
The householder would switch their TV set on at 7am every morning[sic] - and electrical interference emitted by their second-hand television was affecting the broadband signal.
The owner, who does not want to be identified, was "mortified" to find out their old TV was causing the problem, according to Openreach.
"They immediately agreed to switch it off and not use it again," said engineer Michael Jones.
While some properties in the surrounding area have Fibre to the Premises, several homes in the Aberhosan area are still limited to using copper-based ADSL connections.
[*] Broadband: Understanding REIN and SHINE.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Wednesday September 23, @03:13PM (5 children)
If my TV can bring down my village's broadband I'd be thoroughly pissed off at the company providing said broadband. In fact, I'd try to convince my fellow villagers to tar and feather the broadband supplier, then run them out of town for sheer incompetence.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @03:49PM
Beyond that, I'd be pretty pissed that it took 18 months to sort out this problem. What ever happened to determined problem solving--sticking with it until you fix it? I could see it taking a week to escalate to the level of putting a recording device on the line, but after that it shouldn't be more than a couple of days to see that there is some big source of external noise.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday September 23, @03:49PM (2 children)
My guess is this was cable internet, not much the broadband supplier can do about some device sending massive noise down the village-wide shared line.
Well, except sending down some people to locate the offending device and offering the owner the choice between disconnecting the device, or disconnection of the line.
The idea that daily outages at 7am would be caused by faulty wiring rather than some device interfering doesn't scream "competence" though.
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday September 23, @03:59PM
It was DSL, which has similar problems, apparently.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 23, @04:01PM
Number 6 could complain. Number 2 could strategically insert a filter in the offending customer's broadband line to block the offending noise from escaping back out to the entire Village. Number 1 would investigate whether the CRT was part of some kind of escape attempt.
Trump: I have a very high approval rating. I approve of myself so much!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 23, @03:57PM
Be a little more patient with the broadband supplier. After all, they did have to invent a spectrum analyzer in order to find the problem.
Trump: I have a very high approval rating. I approve of myself so much!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday September 23, @03:57PM (2 children)
This story sounds like complete bullshit.
- If we are talking about a WIRED internet connection, that should be not very possible.
- Even if we are talking about a WIRELESS internet connection, it should not have taken that long to find the source of the interference.
- To knock out that an entire village (wait, how many people are in this "village?") especially a wired connection, would require quite a bit of power.
- I have a hard time imagining any TV failing that badly unless we are talking about a very early vacuum tube TV (not even talking about the CRT).
- If their equipment is that fragile, then any damaged equipment can take it out. I've had all kinds of interference problems from cheap Chinese power adapters. Have you noticed how much RF interference cheap LED lightbulbs put off?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday September 23, @04:01PM
Some types of connections are highly susceptible to electromagnetic interference. An old CRT TV that's on the fritz or maybe just a normal poorly made one, is apparently enough to cause problems. Usually not to the extent of an entire town, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 23, @04:04PM
If we were talking about a Comcast WEIRD internet connection, you wouldn't be saying that.
You mean if their equipment is that
cheapprofitable to the investors.
Trump: I have a very high approval rating. I approve of myself so much!