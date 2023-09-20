The mystery of why an entire village lost its broadband every morning at 7am was solved when engineers discovered an old television was to blame.

[...] After 18 months engineers began an investigation after a cable replacement programme failed to fix the issue.

[...] Openreach engineers were baffled by the continuous problem and it wasn't until they used a monitoring device that they found the fault.

The householder would switch their TV set on at 7am every morning[sic] - and electrical interference emitted by their second-hand television was affecting the broadband signal.

The owner, who does not want to be identified, was "mortified" to find out their old TV was causing the problem, according to Openreach.

"They immediately agreed to switch it off and not use it again," said engineer Michael Jones.