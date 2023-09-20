from the not-dead-is-not-enough dept.
Experts warn coronavirus may cause 'wave' of neurological conditions including Parkinson's disease - ABC News:
COVID-19 can cause worrying neurological symptoms like a loss of smell and taste, but Australian scientists are warning the damage the virus causes to the brain may also lead to more serious conditions such as Parkinson's disease.
[...] It has happened before.
Five years after the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 1900s, there was up to a three-fold increase in the incidence of Parkinson's disease.
Kevin Barnham from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health said he believed a similar "silent wave" of neurological illness would follow this pandemic.
"Parkinson's disease is a complex illness, but one of the causes is inflammation, and the virus helps to drive that inflammation," he said.
"Once the inflammation gets into the brain, it starts a cascade of events which can ultimately lead to Parkinson's disease.
Researchers outlined their concerns in a study published today in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
The process is known as the "two-hit hypothesis".
The brain gets inflamed from something like a virus, then something else comes along later causing more damage and eventually Parkinson's disease develops.
"Evidence is already suggesting the triggers for Parkinson's disease are there with this virus," Professor Barnham said.
Medical experts said it was too early to know how many people who had COVID-19 would go on to develop the disease.
"I believe the risk is real," Professor Barnham said.
"We can't put a number on it, but with 30 million people worldwide affected by this virus, even a small shift in the risk of getting Parkinson's would lead to many more people being diagnosed.
See also: Neurological consequences of COVID-19: The 'Silent Wave'.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 24, @03:00PM (2 children)
Whether you're old or young, doesn't matter, if you can afford to do everything you reasonably can to keep avoiding exposure to this pathogen, I'd say it's best to do so. Long term effects cannot be known for sure now simply because they may not show up for years, but given they can utterly destroy your life, it's better to play it safe. Economies can be rebuilt. Dead humans can't.
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 24, @03:05PM (1 child)
You may be surprised to find that disregarding the economy can lead to dead humans too. Considerably more so if you're not careful.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 24, @03:29PM
You may be surprised to find out that controlling a deadly disease effectively is even better for the economy than the plan to simply sacrifice everybody over 40.