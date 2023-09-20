US has topped 200,000 COVID-19 deaths:
The US death toll from COVID-19 topped 200,000 Tuesday as daily reports of new cases still hover around 40,000 and daily deaths are in the 700s.
The grim milestone of 200,000 deaths is equivalent to the death toll from the 9/11 attacks occurring every day for 66 days. It's also equivalent to losing about the entire population Salt Lake City, Utah, or nearly the population of Rochester, New York. COVID-19 has killed more in the United States than the number of Americans who died in the five most recent wars combined (the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf War).
By mid-afternoon Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll had already reached 200,541 deaths, stemming from more than 6.88 million cases. While these figures are based on data from state health authorities, the actual death toll is expected to be much higher.
[...] Worldwide, there have been more than 31 million cases and nearly 967,000 deaths.
A Single Death Is a Tragedy; A Million Deaths Is a Statistic.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @06:35AM (2 children)
So now, if Trump loses by 200,000 votes, we will know why. And his rallies are racking up more every day, and the Bikers, the "Christians", and the Real Estate promoters, all gathering with not masks, and not practicing even basis precautions for AIDS and Herpes, and Sisyphlus and Gonner-reamer, and you know they are all engaging in unregulated sex, since republicans hate regulations, and really like fucking their fellow citizens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @07:07AM (1 child)
What will be the excuse for when he win?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @07:14AM
Destruction of the USPS, voter disenfranchisement, voting machine hacks, etc. He has already messed with the mail in votes and should be kicked off the ballot and tried for his crimes.
The fact he is still in office is a massive joke on the US. Sulposed patriots selling out to Russia for money and power so they can attempt creating a theocracy. White ISIS, American Taliban, the similarities are scary and apparently the evangelical nincompoops forget why separation of church and state is so important.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @07:04AM (1 child)
How many years of ill-advised wars of aggression did it take to add up to 58,220 dead Americans? Trump has done this in a matter of months. He needs to be hung, as a traitor. Enough said.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 23, @07:14AM
Yeah, right, blame Trump and don't look to what others (and likely you among them) have done or accepted to reach to this.
Have some examples:
Is Trump responsible for the fact that you can't take sick leave as long as you need it with your health insurance tied to your employer?
Is Trump responsible that a good amount of population need to take gig jobs?
Is Trump responsible for the fact that without tips the waiters won't survive?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 23, @07:07AM (2 children)
Because the reality is a bitch and, unless you abandon the sense of entitlement and "magic thinking" and start learning how to pay attention to more than the length of your nose [theatlantic.com], it will go medieval on your ass and leave with your money.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 23, @07:15AM (1 child)
The Atlantic? Haven't the been discredited as the equal and opposite of Fox News? Alternet, with slightly less frothing at the mouth, right?
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 23, @07:19AM
"Magical thinking" works fer yea, right?
To answer your question: no, they haven't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 23, @07:08AM
Trump's latest pivot was trying to make his pandemic response seem good. This was when the deaths were 150-180k and he claimed the optimistic projections were 100-200k deaths and that would be a great job. He bumped the number up a bit a sentence later trying to give himself wiggle room till the election.
Pretty sad his lies are now litdrally killing Americans, but I'm sure the resident TDS fks will explain how this us all Biden's fault. Oh ya, Trump tried that one too, blaming Biden for not making a mask mandate or something. But the loons here believe Biden is the one with mental issues.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 23, @07:10AM
https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/clinical-care/researchers-detail-challenges-determining-coronavirus-mortality [healthleadersmedia.com]
Bottom line here is, no one is even half sure that a lot of extra deaths have occured in the US due to COVID-19. Funny, I find no links directly comparing 2019 mortality rates to 2020 mortality rates - in the United States. But, I did find this:
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/286547 [israelnationalnews.com]
So, do we have 200,000 "extra" deaths in the US? Or, like Israel, maybe our mortality rates have actually dropped by some tiny percentage?
Science. Everyone touts science, but a simple internet search fails to turn up some seemingly important numbers. Maybe everyone in America is fixated on that one number, 200,000, and they can't see anything else?
Motorcyclists will readily tell you about the dangers of fixation. There's an obstruction in the road ahead, so you stare at it, knowing you want to miss it. However, fixating on that object only ensures that you DO hit it.
200,000 - what does it mean? The media isn't saying, the politicians aren't saying, the CDC and WHO have little to say.
