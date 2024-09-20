from the R.I.P. dept.
James Bond Villain Michael Lonsdale Dead At 89:
British-French actor Michael Lonsdale, best known for playing Hugo Drax in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker, has died in Paris aged 89, his agent has told AFP.
Lonsdale was also known in the English-speaking world as detective Claude Lebel [in] 1973's spy thriller The Day of the Jackal and as. M. in 1993's The Remains of the Day. In 1986 he starred opposite Sean Connery in the medieval drama The Name of the Rose.
He also appeared in Steven Spielberg's 2005 historical drama Munich, alongside future James Bond star Daniel Craig, and in 1998's action thriller Ronin.
[...] Lonsdale was born in Paris to English and Irish-French parents, and initially raised in Guernsey, then later in Casablanca, Morocco. He later returned to live in Paris, making his stage debut aged 24. He made his film debut in 1956.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday September 25, @10:16AM (1 child)
I guess James has the last laugh then, as per usual as he bangs some bimbo and the credits start to roll. If it wasn't for that Sir Roger Moore died three years ago. But still in theory or fantasy, or just the movie.
It's interesting tho that if you have just been in a Bond movie, or similarly large franchise of movies you are forever linked to it and no matter what you do after you'll be remembered and linked for that -- it also seems to go for Star Trek, Star Wars and a few others. I didn't even reflect upon his name until they mentioned Moonraker so I guess it worked.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday September 25, @10:47AM
> forever linked to it
Some manage to overcome their megafranchise:
Legolas or Will Turner?
Boromir or Sharpe?
Han Solo or Indiana Jones?