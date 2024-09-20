Stories
MoonRanger Robotic Rover Will Seek out Water on the Moon

posted by chromas on Friday September 25, @12:16PM
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New Atlas:

The MoonRanger project is being led by William "Red" Whittaker, director of the CMU's Field Robotics Center. This is the third lunar research mission awarded to Whittaker by NASA since June of this year.

The new rover will be about the size of a suitcase and weigh roughly 24 lb (11 kg), though it will be very fast as rovers go and enjoy a high degree of autonomy as it makes detailed 3D maps of the lunar terrain. Because the MoonRanger is too small to send radio signals directly to Earth it will gather data independently and then upload it to the Astrobotic lander, which will deliver the rover to the surface. The lander will then relay the data to mission control.

Water they hoping to find?

