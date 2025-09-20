from the state-of-the-art dept.
Co-founder of Netscape (formerly Mosaic Communications Corporation) and of Mozilla.org, Jamie Zawinski, has some brief comments about the current situation with Mozilla and its browser.
Back to Mozilla -- in my humble but correct opinion, Mozilla should be doing two things and two things only:
- Building THE reference implementation web browser, and
- Being a jugular-snapping attack dog on standards committees.
- There is no 3.
And they just completely threw in the towel on standards when they grabbed their ankles and allowed W3C to add DRM. At this point, I assume Mozilla's voice on the standards committees has all the world-trembling gravitas of "EFF writes amicus brief."
By the way, one dynamic that the cited article missed is that a huge part of the reason for Google's "investment" in Mozilla was not just to drive search traffic -- it was antitrust insurance. Mozilla continuing to exist made Chrome not be the only remaining web browser, and that kept certain wolves at bay.
Google has decided that they don't need to buy antitrust insurance any more. Wonder why.
Jamie is responding to the summary of the current situation with Mozilla outlined by software engineer Cal Paterson who points out that Firefox usage is down 85% despite Mozilla's top exec pay having gone up 400%.
One of the most popular and most intuitive ways to evaluate an NGO is to judge how much of their spending is on their programme of works (or "mission") and how much is on other things, like administration and fundraising. If you give money to a charity for feeding people in the third world you hope that most of the money you give them goes on food - and not, for example, on company cars for head office staff.
Mozilla looks bad when considered in this light. Fully 30% of all expenditure goes on administration. Charity Navigator, an organisation that measures NGO effectiveness, would give them zero out of ten on the relevant metric. For context, to achieve 5/10 on that measure Mozilla admin would need to be under 25% of spending and, for 10/10, under 15%.
Opera, Brave, Vivaldi to Ignore Chrome's Anti-Ad-Blocker Changes, Despite Shared Codebase
Despite sharing a common Chromium codebase, browser makers like Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi don't have plans on crippling support for ad blocker extensions in their products -- as Google is currently planning on doing within Chrome.
The three browsers makers have confirmed to ZDNet, or in public comments, of not intending to support a change to the extensions system that Google plans to add to Chromium, the open-source browser project on which Chrome, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are all based on.
A few hours after reading about Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi breaking with Google blocking ad-blockers, I find this story -
Firefox may introduce a paid version in order to reduce its reliance on Google revenue
Mozilla, the maker of open source browser Firefox, is by no means strapped for cash; although the said browser is offered free of charge, the foundation has a lucrative search deal with Google.
Some of the revenue also comes thanks to its controversially proprietary online bookmarking service Pocket, and some from sponsored content and donations.
But although the Google deal is sweet – Mozilla is very dependent on it and nervous about the prospect, however unlikely, of losing it. Therefore it always seems be on the lookout for new revenue streams.
Mozilla will reportedly launch a paid version of Firefox this fall
In an interview with German media outlet T3N, the company's CEO, Chris Beard, said that it's aiming to launch the new version by October, with features like a VPN and secure cloud storage.
The company's already experimented with a VPN service by partnering up with ProtonVPN and offering a $10 subscription. Now, the company's thinking of offering some amount of free VPN bandwidth to get you started, and then charge a premium for metered access in the form of a monthly subscription.
So - what is the future? Are browsers to be divided between "free" browsers, that play games with Google, and paid browsers, which thumb their noses at Google?
And, how will all of that affect those of us who routinely modify their browsers? Will we have to work harder, for the same effect - or will we just be shot down in flames? Surrender to Google, or pay to browse?
Software developer Drew DeVault has written a post at his blog about the reckless, infinite scope of today's web browsers. His conclusion is that, given decades of feature creep, it is now impossible to build a new web browser due to the obscene complexity of the web.
I conclude that it is impossible to build a new web browser. The complexity of the web is obscene. The creation of a new web browser would be comparable in effort to the Apollo program or the Manhattan project.
It is impossible to:
- Implement the web correctly
- Implement the web securely
- Implement the web at all
Starting a bespoke browser engine with the intention of competing with Google or Mozilla is a fool's errand. The last serious attempt to make a new browser, Servo, has become one part incubator for Firefox refactoring, one part playground for bored Mozilla engineers to mess with technology no one wants, and zero parts viable modern web browser. But WebVR is cool, right? Right?
The consequences of this are obvious. Browsers are the most expensive piece of software a typical consumer computer runs. They're infamous for using all of your RAM, pinning CPU and I/O, draining your battery, etc. Web browsers are responsible for more than 8,000 CVEs.3
The browser duopoly of Firefox and Chrome/Chromium has clearly harmed the World-Wide Web. However, a closer look at the membership of the W3C committes also reveals representation by classic villains which, perhaps coincidentally, showed up around the time the problems noted by Drew began to grow.
Mozilla lays off 250 employees while it refocuses on commercial products
The Mozilla Corporation announced today it was laying off approximately 250 staff members in a move to shore up the organization's financial future.
The layoffs were publicly announced in a blog post today. Employees were notified hours before, earlier this morning, via an email [PDF] sent by Mitchell Baker, Mozilla Corporation CEO and Mozilla Foundation Chairwoman.
Baker's message cited the organization's need to adapt its finances to a post-COVID-19 world and re-focus the organization on new commercial services.
[...] In 2018, the Mozilla Corporation said it had around 1,000 full-time employees worldwide. Mozilla previously laid off 70 employees in January. Several sources have told ZDNet that the recent layoffs accounted for nearly a quarter of the organization's workforce.
Main casualties of today's layoffs were the developers working on the company's experimental Servo browser engine and Mozilla's threat management security team. The latter is the security team that investigates security reports and performs incident response. The security team that fixes bugs in Mozilla products is still in place, according to sources and a Mozilla spokesperson.
Changing World, Changing Mozilla
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @08:47AM (4 children)
Expect a full on assault of the wrongs of Firefox/Mozilla and anonymous praise and blind worship of MS "Edge" until FF ceases to exist.
It's a ONE MICROSOFT WAY world, my friends. Anywhere there's FOSS, they're almost bound to be there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @08:49AM (2 children)
i wonder how many former microsoftees work at mozilla on ff. just sayin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @08:57AM (1 child)
I wonder how many NSA agents work at Mozilla on FF. FTFY.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @09:38AM
FTFY
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @09:09AM
Wanna know what Microsoft Edgy isn't? Distinct from Google Chrome in any meaningful way.
Google dumps money into Mozilla, inflating salaries and funding toxic behavior and diversity initiatives. That drives away talent and results in complete paralysis of the organization. Then Google gets to pretend that there isn't a browser monoculture.
Mozilla is a lapdog, and Firefox is a failed experiment.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @08:48AM (2 children)
Mozilla Needs Your Help to Expose YouTube’s Recommendation Algorithm, because they have nothing better to do and how dare you suggest their priorities are skewed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @09:33AM
Their priorities are just fine. If they get plenty of evidence the YouTube algorithm is bad, they might get a bit more leverage over Google to keep that money flowing. That's the whole point of being at the top of a multimillion dollar organization like this: Making tons of money for themselves and their friends, right? That and keeping their name in the public consciousness by announcing things like this all the time, so as to allow more opportunities for the former.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday September 26, @09:40AM
Actually, it's a smart move. If they manage to reverse engineer Google's algo, they have Google by the balls. Squeeze them a bit, milk Google of some money.
Iff they gather enough crowd participation, the may pull it ou... off, I mean.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday September 26, @09:00AM (1 child)
I'll just leave that there...
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Saturday September 26, @09:22AM
Lynx is fine, but many sites are so rotten with javascript these days that they fail to render in any way, shape, or form in Lynx. The sites are not just off a little, they are completely broken. That's an area where Jamie points out that Mozilla could have some clout and that it is important for the survival of the Web: the enforcement of standards. I'd add that in the case of being able to use Lynx it is a matter of sticking to HTML supplemented with CSS as much as it is a matter of proper development such that uncessary bells and whistles stay unnecessary and the pages degrade gracefully. Javascript is a pox which not only make sites both unsafe and impossible to render, it also slows down the experience to something intolerable .
Mozilla could take RFC 3271 [ietf.org] to heart as it applies to the WWW as a subset of the Internet. Doing so would cause a lot of good and would not interfere with the use of blue hair dye one bit.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @09:30AM (2 children)
They're so bad at everything that it seems like they're actively trying to destroy Firefox. Take mobile browsing. I genuinely don't know why mobile Firefox hasn't been more popular, because of its ad-blocking ability. Nevertheless this is the only real reason to use Firefox on mobile. It's quite usable, but Chrome is better, except for this one killer feature.
So Mozilla gets rid of it. Now I can't really upgrade Firefox on my phone, and will eventually have to stop using it.
That's really been their main consistent behavior for a decade : figure out what their users like, and break it.
I'm not a conspiracy theorist by nature, but it really seems to me that the only purpose of Mozilla is to provide antitrust insurance for Google. They need to have a browser to achieve that - but they want as few people to use it as possible.
It's clear that they've reached a tipping point now, where Google doesn't need them any more, and there's not enough left to be worth saving.
I'm not sure I agree with the article on overhead, though. In a traditional charity, the purpose is to give that money away (or buy things and give them away). Mozilla develops software. They give the software away, but the line between administration and product is very blurry in software development. The CEO is overpaid (unless you assume that the purpose is to self destruct, in which case their performance has been excellent) but I'm not sure if it's possible to accurately measure the line between overhead and mission in an organization like Mozilla. Wikimedia is another example - they have tremendous overhead, but most of their actual value comes from their volunteer writers, which can't even be measured. So that overhead fraction can't be right.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 26, @09:53AM
Charity Navigator and the IRS has a definition of overhead and it works even for charities that produces tangible goods or directly provides services. How much money do you spend on things you need to produce product vs how much money do you spend on things that don't go to the product is the basic decision. The division is not foggy with that in mind and you can look it up yourself. Programmer or their managers payroll isn't admin; HR payroll or the receptionist are. Server time to host downloads or docs isn't admin; server time to host your compliance docs or fundraising is. Drawing pretty icons for the browser isn't; making a pretty press release for the public is admin. Etc. And in many cases, the non-profit gets to say what goes into each category anyway with no verification because almost none are audited unless malfeasance is suspected.
Not that the browser is under Mozilla the charity anyway. The non-profit is mostly a grant organization anymore.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday September 26, @10:10AM
Actually, its most interesting feature is that it's neither Google nor Microsoft. In other words, it's the only viable escape route from dataraping without consent.
Same as Firefox for desktop. In fact, I suspect a sizeable part of the people who stick to Firefox do so for that very reason, and that's partly what keeps Mozilla afloat.