from the all-your-code-belongs-to-us dept.
Someone leaked a large amount of sourcecode that may or may not be the complete source code to Windows XP, NT, CE and a few DOS versions. Microsoft won't confirm or deny if it's the actual code.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/the-windows-xp-source-code-was-allegedly-leaked-online/
The source code for Windows XP SP1 and other versions of the operating system was allegedly leaked online today.
The leaker claims to have spent the last two months compiling a collection of leaked Microsoft source code. This 43GB collection was then released today as a torrent on the 4chan forum.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday September 26, @11:30AM
...tell us already, does it run on Linux?