from the who-is-next? dept.
Feds Hit with Successful Cyberattack, Data Stolen:
A federal agency has suffered a successful espionage-related cyberattack that led to a backdoor and multistage malware being dropped on its network.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert on Thursday, not naming the agency but providing technical details of the attack. Hackers, it said, gained initial access by using employees' legitimate Microsoft Office 365 log-in credentials to sign onto an agency computer remotely.
"The cyber-threat actor had valid access credentials for multiple users' Microsoft Office 365 (O365) accounts and domain administrator accounts," according to CISA. "First, the threat actor logged into a user's O365 account from Internet Protocol (IP) address 91.219.236[.]166 and then browsed pages on a SharePoint site and downloaded a file. The cyber-threat actor connected multiple times by Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) from IP address 185.86.151[.]223 to the victim organization's virtual private network (VPN) server."
As for how the attackers managed to get their hands on the credentials in the first place, CISA's investigation turned up no definitive answer – however, it speculated that it could have been a result of a vulnerability exploit that it said has been rampant across government networks.
"It is possible the cyber-actor obtained the credentials from an unpatched agency VPN server by exploiting a known vulnerability—CVE-2019-11510—in Pulse Secure," according to the alert. "CVE-2019-11510...allows the remote, unauthenticated retrieval of files, including passwords. CISA has observed wide exploitation of CVE-2019-11510 across the federal government."
Check out the rest of the story for additional details on the attack.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday September 26, @02:23PM
This is the raison d'etre for multi-factor authentication.
Mass O365 credential phishing and compromise of single factor authenticating tenant accounts became a major thing a few years ago and hasn't stopped.
Any major organization on O365 that hasn't told their user's to get over it and deal with multi-factor by this point is basically being professionally negligent.
For many (most?) organizations this is an existential requirement (oh your accounts keep sending me malware and phishing and spam...yeah, we're done I'll be at your competitor's website, kthxbai)
(admittedly this doesn't apply to federal organizations...sigh...I concede that point before someone makes it...)
Nor does being 'too small to bother with' work. Most attacks are highly automated and done in bulk. For any significant organization running single-factor O365, it is really just a matter of time.
В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Saturday September 26, @02:25PM
They just download the schematics from us.