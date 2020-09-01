Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Physicists Develop a Method to Improve Gravitational Wave Detector Sensitivity

posted by martyb on Sunday September 27, @08:18AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the massive-effort dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Physicists develop a method to improve gravitational wave detector sensitivity:

Gravitational wave detectors have opened a new window to the universe by measuring the ripples in spacetime produced by colliding black holes and neutron stars, but they are ultimately limited by quantum fluctuations induced by light reflecting off of mirrors. LSU Ph.D. physics alumnus Jonathan Cripe and his team of LSU researchers have conducted a new experiment with scientists from Caltech and Thorlabs to explore a way to cancel this quantum backaction and improve detector sensitivity.

In a new paper in Physical Review X, the investigators present a method for removing quantum backaction in a simplified system using a mirror the size of a human hair and show the motion of the mirror is reduced in agreement with theoretical predictions. The research was supported by the National Science Foundation.

Despite using 40-kilogram mirrors for detecting passing gravitational waves, quantum fluctuations of light disturb the position of the mirrors when the light is reflected. As gravitational wave detectors continue to grow more sensitive with incremental upgrades, this quantum backaction will become a fundamental limit to the detectors' sensitivity, hampering their ability to extract astrophysical information from gravitational waves.

"We present an experimental testbed for studying and eliminating quantum backaction," Cripe said. "We perform two measurements of the position of a macroscopic object whose motion is dominated by quantum backaction and show that by making a simple change in the measurement scheme, we can remove the quantum effects from the displacement measurement. By exploiting correlations between the phase and intensity of an optical field, quantum backaction is eliminated."

Journal Reference:
Jonathan Cripe, Torrey Cullen, Yanbei Chen, et al. Quantum Backaction Cancellation in the Audio Band [open], Physical Review X (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.10.031065)

Original Submission


«  When Coffee Makers are Demanding a Ransom, You Know IoT is Screwed
Physicists Develop a Method to Improve Gravitational Wave Detector Sensitivity | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday September 27, @08:25AM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday September 27, @08:25AM (#1057573)

    could you explain this to me in terms of cars, football pitches of Libraries of Congress? No wonder American science is slipping behind with obtuse jargon like that...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @08:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @08:45AM (#1057577)

      An infinite number of passing cars is disturbing your library of congress sized mirror. So we took another mirror the size of a football and used it to track the larger mirror.

(1)