If you are interested in rocket launches and happen to be near Cape Canaveral, Florida at the end of the month, you'll potentially be able to see three rocket launches in 3 days:

That said, COVID-19 is still not under control, so please practice social distancing, wear a mask, and self-quarantine for 14 days if you choose to attend.

Sept. 27 -- 0410 GMT (12:10 a.m. EDT)

Delta 4-Heavy • NROL-44

Launch site: SLC-37B, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The largest of the Delta 4 family, the Heavy version features three Common Booster Cores mounted together to form a triple-body rocket.

Sept. 28 -- 1422 GMT (10:22 a.m. EDT)

Falcon 9 • Starlink 12

Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 13th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, a mission designated Starlink 12.

Sept. 29/30 -- 0155-0210 GMT on 30th (9:55-10:10 p.m. EDT on 29th)

Falcon 9 • GPS 3 SV04

Launch site: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the U.S. Air Force's fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System. The satellite is built by Lockheed Martin.

If you are closer to the Washington, DC area at the end of the month, there is a launch scheduled from the launch facility at Wallops Island, Virginia:

Sept. 29/30 -- 0227 GMT on 30th (10:27 p.m. EDT on 29th)

Antares • NG-14

Launch site: Pad 0A, Wallops Island, Virginia

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch the 15th Cygnus cargo freighter on the 14th operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station. The mission is known as NG-14. The rocket will fly in the Antares 230 configuration, with two RD-181 first stage engines and a Castor 30XL second stage.