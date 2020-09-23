When astronauts have to go, NASA wants them to boldly go.

A new space toilet is heading to the International Space Station, with official name "Universal Waste Management System" (UWMS). (If it's NASA, there has to be an acronym). The new toilet is smaller than the current toilets aboard the station, is more user-friendly, and includes 3-D printed titanium parts.

NASA says these are just some of the upgrades that make it better suited for use in future deep space exploration missions. While the new toilet is being installed on the ISS to make life a little better for the space station astronauts, the system will also be tested for use on the new Orion spacecraft, part of the Artemis missions to the Moon.

[...] Other items on board the ship are a new plant research experiment and a special virtual reality camera designed to immerse you in a spacewalk.

If you want more info about the space toilet, check out the Reddit AMA that was held on Friday, September 25 at 12 pm EDT, at reddit.com/r/space, with Melissa McKinley who leads the NASA team working on the UWMS, and Jim Fuller of Collins Aerospace, and program manager for UWMS.