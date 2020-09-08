Black doctors have created a task force to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are safe:
A professional society of Black physicians has formed a task force to assess COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, in light of concerns that federal agencies may approve vaccines and drugs without adequate proof that they work, Stat News reported.
The National Medical Association (NMA), which represents Black physicians and health professionals in the U.S., formed the task force following recent, controversial actions taken by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For instance, the CDC initially issued guidance that close contacts of infected people should only get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms, even though asymptomatic people can spread the virus; the FDA authorized the widespread use of plasma therapy for COVID-19 with little proof it works, and recently revoked its emergency authorization of hydroxychloroquine after patients developed serious heart, kidney and liver problems, according to the agency's website.
"There is a concern that some of the recent decisions by the Food and Drug Administration have been unduly influenced by politicians," Dr. Leon McDougle, a family physician and president of the National Medical Association, told Stat News. In addition, President Donald Trump has teased that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available before November 3, raising concerns that the vaccine approval process might be dangerously rushed before data shows the vaccine works, according to The New York Times. To address this growing uncertainty, the NMA task force plans to double-check that any approved drug or vaccine is truly safe and effective.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday September 27, @03:29PM (5 children)
And here I was afraid that we might not figure a way to bring racism into the coronaids issue.
People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 27, @03:44PM
Seems legit to me. We are told, repeatedly, that black folk are more likely to get the disease, and also that it is more deadly for black folk.
SOMEONE should investigate that, right? Who better to do the investigation than black doctors?
If black doctors sign off on the vaccination(s) then we can presume that all due diligence has been met. On the other hand, if black doctors won't sign off, that will only make us more skeptical of any vax rushed into production.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday September 27, @03:52PM (1 child)
Three words for you: Tuskeege. Syphilis. Experiments. And three more: Henrietta. Lacks'. Cells.
The US medical establishment has a loooong history of treating black patients badly, anything from unintended neglect (pulse oximeters giving less accurate readings on dark skin) to the previous examples of outright theft or even willful unethical medical experimentation on them. I don't blame this group one little bit.
So yeah, it's about racism in medicine, but it's about helping put a stop to it. As usual you have it ass-backwards.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @04:21PM
Anti-Vax meets Critical Race Theory. #walkaway [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @03:53PM
Did you miss this? [reclaimthenet.org] There were real medical doctors replying to the JAMA tweet, arguing that race (genotype here) is a social construct and racism is the real public health emergency. [nationalreview.com]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @04:22PM
Pretty sure we crossed that bridge when POTUS re-twitted conspiracy theories involving Chinese spies, bat eating and lab grown weaponized viruses while closing the borders with Asian countries but not Europe long after the virus spread into Europe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @03:39PM (1 child)
What would our reaction be if a group of white doctors created it?
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday September 27, @03:42PM
I prefer rainbow Eskimo doctors.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by legont on Sunday September 27, @03:41PM
There are rumors Russia is going into 2.0 lock-down on October 11th.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday September 27, @03:58PM
The more the merrier.
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday September 27, @03:59PM (2 children)
Is there an organization for Hispanic doctors? Asian? White? Native American?
Likely not. Blacks in the US appear to be all for segregation and racism. Why is this acceptable?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fadrian on Sunday September 27, @04:14PM
Is there an organization for Hispanic doctors? Asian?... Native American?
You mean like these [aacom.org]? Do a fucking Google search before spouting.
White?
I think the AMA already has this demographic sown up.
Likely not.
As usual, the guy who sees racism against the majority as widespread is mistaken. Different outcomes for minorities in medicine is widespread, though. It's fairly well-known throughout the industry. I would see groups who are particularly impacted forming organizations to combat that. Unless you think that this is all BS, which frankly speaks more about your knowledge and/or character than anything else.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday September 27, @04:25PM
Tuskegee [wikipedia.org].
