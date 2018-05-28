from the vatch-das-blinkenlights dept.
An aurora that lit up the sky over the Titanic might explain why it sank:
Glowing auroras shimmered in skies over the northern Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912 — the night the RMS Titanic sank. Now, new research hints that the geomagnetic storm behind the northern lights could have disrupted the ship's navigation and communication systems and hindered rescue efforts, fueling the disaster that killed more than 1,500 passengers.
Eyewitnesses described aurora glows in the region as the Titanic went down, with one observer testifying that "the northern lights were very strong that night," Mila Zinkova, an independent weather researcher and photographer, reported in a new study, published online Aug. 4 in the journal Weather.
[...] Auroras form from solar storms, when the sun expels high-speed streams of electrified gas that hurtle toward Earth. As the charged particles and energy collide with Earth's atmosphere, some travel down magnetic field lines to interact with atmospheric gases, glowing green, red, purple and blue, NASA says. These charged particles can also interfere with electrical and magnetic signals, causing surges and oscillations, according to NASA.
[...] And the northern lights were highly visible when the Titanic sank.
[...] At the same time that the solar storm's charged particles were generating a pretty light show, they could also have been tugging at the Titanic's compass. A deviation of only 0.5 degrees would have been enough to steer the ship away from safety and place it on its fatal collision course toward an iceberg, Zinkova said in the study.
"This apparently insignificant error could have made the difference between colliding with the iceberg and avoiding it," she wrote.
[...] Radio signals that night were also "freaky," operators on the ocean liner RMS Baltic reported (the Baltic was one of the ships that responded to the Titanic's distress call, but the RMS Carpathia got there first, according to the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University in Waco, Texas). SOS signals sent by the Titanic to nearby ships went unheard, and responses to the Titanic were never received, according to Zinkova.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday September 27, @08:24PM (3 children)
Really? Being blinded by the pretty lights made them ram into the giant iceberg? The Titanic tales are starting, and have been for some time, to sound a tad farfetched.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @08:36PM
To change the movie game FOREVER.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 27, @08:39PM
I also have a hard time understanding how lights in the sky would have hidden the iceberg. Of all the accounts I have read, the one that makes most sense is, there was no lookout on the weather deck. The lookouts were posted on the bridge and higher. People looking down into a dark sea aren't going to see a block of dirty ice. A lookout nearer the waterline may have seen that block of ice in silhouette against the slightly brighter sky.
When all is said and done, the ship's design ensured that she would sink after being holed where it was holed. The water tight bulkheads did not all extend up to the weatherdeck. That was the failure that doomed the ship to sinking.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday September 27, @08:47PM
The Titanic tales are bloody endless, ever since James Cameron made that terrible movie about it, with Kate Whatsername and that annoying bloke.
When stories like that nonsense start appearing again I assume Cameron has something to sell.