from the scientific-method dept.
Why So Much Science is Wrong, False, Puffed, or Misleading:
In a year where scientists seemed to have gotten everything wrong, a book attempting to explain why is bizarrely relevant. Of course, science was in deep trouble long before the pandemic began and Stuart Ritchie's excellent Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth had been long in the making. Much welcomed, nonetheless, and very important.
[...] Filled with examples and accessible explanations, Ritchie expertly leads the reader on a journey through science's many troubles. He categorizes them by the four subtitles of the book: fraud, bias, negligence, and hype. Together, they all undermine the search for truth that is science's raison d'être. It's not that scientists willfully lie, cheat, or deceive – even though that happens uncomfortably often, even in the best of journals – but that poorly designed experiments, underpowered studies, spreadsheet errors or intentionally or unintentionally manipulated p-values yield results that are too good to be true. Since academics' careers depend on publishing novel, fascinating and significant results, most of them don't look a gift horse in the mouth. If the statistical software says "significant," they confidently write up the study and persuasively argue their amazing case before a top-ranked journal, its editors, and the slacking peers in the field who are supposed to police their mistakes.
Ritchie isn't some crackpot science denier or conspiracy theorist working out of his mom's basement; he's a celebrated psychologist at King's College London with lots of experience in debunking poorly-made research, particularly in his own field of psychology. For the last decade or more, this discipline has been the unfortunate poster child for the "Replication Crisis," the discovery that – to use Stanford's John Ioannidis' well-known article title – "Most Published Research Findings Are False."
American Institute for Economic Research
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday September 28, @01:01AM
n/t :)
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @01:07AM (3 children)
Publish or perish. Produce politically correct results or become an unperson. Satisfy the sponsors or be let go.
There was time when independently wealthy scientists were investigating whatever they wished, for as long as it took.
There was time when industry and war asked for practical, applicable results.
Those times are past us.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday September 28, @01:22AM (1 child)
Exactly. Whores they are.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @01:33AM
Life was so much better before without scientists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @01:29AM
Like HR, science has not worked out a way to identify and retain talent. The opposite. There was quite a famous study pointing out the negative correlation between grant success (those you keep) and Nobel prize winning (those you let go).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @01:32AM (1 child)
But MUH SCIENCE!
Science is settled! You see! You are wrong, bigot!
Now pay your carbon taxes!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @01:35AM
Thank you for your strong argument. Right this way with the nice man in the uniform.