In a year where scientists seemed to have gotten everything wrong, a book attempting to explain why is bizarrely relevant. Of course, science was in deep trouble long before the pandemic began and Stuart Ritchie's excellent Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth had been long in the making. Much welcomed, nonetheless, and very important.

[...] Filled with examples and accessible explanations, Ritchie expertly leads the reader on a journey through science's many troubles. He categorizes them by the four subtitles of the book: fraud, bias, negligence, and hype. Together, they all undermine the search for truth that is science's raison d'être. It's not that scientists willfully lie, cheat, or deceive – even though that happens uncomfortably often, even in the best of journals – but that poorly designed experiments, underpowered studies, spreadsheet errors or intentionally or unintentionally manipulated p-values yield results that are too good to be true. Since academics' careers depend on publishing novel, fascinating and significant results, most of them don't look a gift horse in the mouth. If the statistical software says "significant," they confidently write up the study and persuasively argue their amazing case before a top-ranked journal, its editors, and the slacking peers in the field who are supposed to police their mistakes.

Ritchie isn't some crackpot science denier or conspiracy theorist working out of his mom's basement; he's a celebrated psychologist at King's College London with lots of experience in debunking poorly-made research, particularly in his own field of psychology. For the last decade or more, this discipline has been the unfortunate poster child for the "Replication Crisis," the discovery that – to use Stanford's John Ioannidis' well-known article title – "Most Published Research Findings Are False."