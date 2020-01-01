from the zombies! dept.
"Texas officials have warned residents of some communities near Houston to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe.
[...] Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, from where it travels to the brain and can cause a rare and debilitating disease called primary amebic meningoencephalitis."
The infection is usually fatal and typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places such as lakes and rivers. In very rare instances, Naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources, such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water, enters the nose.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @03:00AM
If those microbes are hungry for brains they've invaded the wrong state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @03:01AM (1 child)
Someone said that this explains why Texas is turning blue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @03:09AM
Could be. Being infected with a deadly amoeba would probably lead to some serious medical bills. If the GOP has their way and repeals Obamacare without a suitable replacement, millions of people will lose their health insurance. Between deadly microbes and SARS-CoV-2, no wonder people might vote for Democrats and make sure they'll keep their health insurance.