Why do we sleep? The answer may change right before we turn 3.:
Humans spend about a third of our lives sleeping, and scientists have long debated why slumber takes up such a huge slice of our time. Now, a new study hints that our main reason for sleeping starts off as one thing, then changes at a surprisingly specific age.
Two leading theories as to why we sleep focus on the brain: One theory says that the brain uses sleep to reorganize the connections between its cells, building electrical networks that support our memory and ability to learn; the other theory says that the brain needs time to clean up the metabolic waste that accumulates throughout the day. Neuroscientists have quibbled over which of these functions is the main reason for sleep, but the new study reveals that the answer may be different for babies and adults.
In the study, published Sep. 18 in the journal Science Advances, researchers use a mathematical model to show that infants spend most of their sleeping hours in "deep sleep," also known as random[sic] eye movement (REM)[*] sleep, while their brains rapidly build new connections between cells and grow ever larger. Then, just before toddlers reach age 2-and-a-half, their amount of REM sleep dips dramatically as the brain switches into maintenance mode, mostly using sleep time for cleaning and repair.
[...] The study authors built a mathematical model to track all these shifting data points through time and see what patterns emerged between them. They found that the metabolic rate of the brain was high during infancy when the organ was building many new connections between cells, and this in turn correlated with more time spent in REM sleep. They concluded that the long hours of REM in infancy support rapid remodeling in the brain, as new networks form and babies pick up new skills. Then, between age 2 and 3, "the connections are not changing nearly as quickly," and the amount of time spent in REM diminishes, Savage said.
[...] "In the first few years of life, you see that the brain is making tons of new connections ... it's blossoming, and that's why we see all those skills coming on," Tarokh said. Developmental psychologists refer to this as a "critical period" of neuroplasticity — the ability of the brain to forge new connections between its cells. "It's not that plasticity goes away" after that critical period, but the construction of new connections slows significantly, as the new mathematical model suggests, Tarokh said. At the same time, the ratio of non-REM to REM sleep increases, supporting the idea that non-REM is more important to brain maintenance than neuroplasticity.
[*] Wikipedia: Rapid eye movement sleep:
Rapid eye movement sleep (REM sleep or REMS) is a unique phase of sleep in mammals and birds, characterized by random rapid movement of the eyes, accompanied by low muscle tone throughout the body, and the propensity of the sleeper to dream vividly.
Journal Reference:
Junyu Cao, Alexander B. Herman, Geoffrey B. West, et al. Unraveling why we sleep: Quantitative analysis reveals abrupt transition from neural reorganization to repair in early development [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba0398)
Researchers identify neurons responsible for memory consolidation during REM sleep:
In a study published this month in Neuron, researchers from University of Tsukuba and the University of Tokyo have revealed that adult-born neurons (ABNs) in the hippocampus, which is a brain region associated with memory, are responsible for memory consolidation during REM sleep.
Neurogenesis, the process by which new neurons are formed, takes place in the hippocampus throughout the lifespan of animals, including humans. At present, little is known about the contribution of ABNs to memory formation during sleep, something the researchers at University of Tsukuba and the University of Tokyo aimed to address.
[...] "We found that young ABNs that were most active during REM sleep after the memory task were most likely to have been active during learning," explains Professor Masashi Yanagisawa, the other senior author of the study. "Further, when we then examined the effects of optogenetic silencing on young ABN activity during sleep, we found that the consolidation of contextual fear memories was impaired."
Journal Reference: Deependra Kumar, Iyo Koyanagi, Alvaro Carrier-Ruiz, et al. Sparse Activity of Hippocampal Adult-Born Neurons during REM Sleep Is Necessary for Memory Consolidation. Neuron, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2020.05.008
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday September 28, @04:30PM
The only thing I know is that the older I get the weirder my sleep becomes, I used to be able to sleep non-stop for the entire sleep cycle but the older I get the more chopped into little naps it becomes. I can't even recall the last time I slept 6-8h in a row. About 3-4h is now the max it seems. Usually I can just roll over and go back to sleep again but some times I feel fine, go up and do stuff for a few hours and then take another nap later on when I get tired again.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday September 28, @04:35PM
Don't know who made the error, but what I recall, and a quick search confirms, is that deep sleep is the final stage of non-REM sleep, while REM sleep is almost identical to being awake.