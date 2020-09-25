Investors sued after one exec accused of misconduct was compensated $240M to leave.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, said today it has settled a set of shareholder lawsuits related to the company's handling of sexual harassment claims. Alphabet will commit $310 million to corporate diversity programs over the next decade, and the company agreed to allow its board to take on a greater oversight role in misconduct cases.

As part of the new agreement, Alphabet will expand on its current policy of "prohibiting severance for anyone terminated for any form of misconduct," to include anyone who is currently under investigation for "sexual misconduct or retaliation," Google VP of People Operations Eileen Naughton said in a company blog post.

[...] The lawsuits followed reports finding that three top Google executives who left the company amid allegations of misconduct got to leave quietly with massive compensation packages. Android creator Andy Rubin was given a $150 million stock grant, as well as a $90 million severance package, when he was ushered out of the company in 2014 after Google determined a sexual misconduct complaint against him was credible.