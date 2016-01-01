It began, as outbreaks do, with a spark. Three infections, of which two patients soon began showing symptoms. But by the time the coughing and fevers arrived, it was already too late. The virus had spread before its unfortunate hosts even appeared sick. And from there it moved quickly and quietly, multiplying faster through the population than teams of doctors and scientists could quell it.

[...] The "pandemic" was the culmination of a two-week course at a charter school called Sarasota Military Academy Prep. The organizers had seeded the digital virus via smartphone app, where it spread from student to student through Bluetooth signals. Todd Brown, the school's outreach director and a longtime teacher there, had created the school's pandemic simulation in 2016 as a way to teach a lesson in governance. Kids would act as epidemiologists, clinicians, the citizenry, the press, the military, and the government, racing to understand a novel virus and stop the plague while keeping as many people as possible safe and healthy. Plenty of civic lessons would be sure to ensue

[...] So how did the students do back in December 2019, when their teachers launched them on their alarmingly prescient challenge? The students were far better at social distancing than during past simulations—asymptomatic spread made it a grim necessity—and the triage between government officials, scientists, and doctors looked promising, Brown says. Still, they didn't find a vaccine, and the death rate was about 35 percent. That wasn't particularly bad, at least in simulation terms, Brown says; there was that one year when essentially everybody died. But to their teachers, it wasn't really the students' performance that mattered. It was their experience. Next time, they'd be readier, even if next time came sooner than anyone expected.