A hacker has found a way to upload PDF files to the websites of several organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO.

The attack, first reported by Cyberwarzone.com, does not appear particularly sophisticated and its impact is likely low, but the same vulnerabilities could have been exploited by more advanced threat actors for more serious attacks.

The files were uploaded by a hacker who uses the online moniker m1gh7yh4ck3r. A search for "m1gh7yh4ck3r" on Google shows that in recent days they uploaded files to official websites of UNESCO, WHO, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Cuban government website.

Georgia Tech and the WHO have apparently removed the files uploaded by the hacker, but the files are still present on the UNESCO and the Cuban government websites at the time of writing.

Reached by SecurityWeek, UNESCO representatives said they will launch an investigation. The WHO and Georgia Tech did not immediately respond to our inquiry.