Open source's Eric Raymond: Windows 10 will soon be just an emulation layer on Linux kernel
Will Windows lose the last phase of the desktop wars to Linux? Noted open-source advocate Eric Raymond thinks so.
Celebrated open-source software advocate and author Eric Raymond, who's long argued Linux will rule the desktop, reckons it won't be long before Windows 10 becomes an emulation layer over a Linux kernel.
[...] Looking further into the future, Raymond sees Microsoft killing off Windows emulation altogether after it reaches the point where everything under the Windows user interface has already moved to Linux.
"Third-party software providers stop shipping Windows binaries in favor of ELF binaries with a pure Linux API... and Linux finally wins the desktop wars, not by displacing Windows but by co-opting it. Perhaps this is always how it had to be," Raymond projects.
Is It Time for Windows and Linux to Converge?
Last phase of the desktop wars?
The two most intriguing developments in the recent evolution of the Microsoft Windows operating system are Windows System for Linux (WSL) and the porting of their Microsoft Edge browser to Ubuntu.
For those of you not keeping up, WSL allows unmodified Linux binaries to run under Windows 10. No emulation, no shim layer, they just load and go.
[...] Proton is the emulation layer that allows Windows games distributed on Steam to run over Linux. It's not perfect yet, but it's getting close. I myself use it to play World of Warships on the Great Beast.
The thing about games is that they are the most demanding possible stress test for a Windows emulation layer, much more so than business software. We may already be at the point where Proton-like technology is entirely good enough to run Windows business software over Linux. If not, we will be soon.
So, you're a Microsoft corporate strategist. What's the profit-maximizing path forward given all these factors?
It's this: Microsoft Windows becomes a Proton-like emulation layer over a Linux kernel, with the layer getting thinner over time as more of the support lands in the mainline kernel sources. The economic motive is that Microsoft sheds an ever-larger fraction of its development costs as less and less has to be done in-house.
If you think this is fantasy, think again. The best evidence that it's already the plan is that Microsoft has already ported Edge to run under Linux. There is only one way that makes any sense, and that is as a trial run for freeing the rest of the Windows utility suite from depending on any emulation layer.
So, the end state this all points at is: New Windows is mostly a Linux kernel, there's an old-Windows emulation over it, but Edge and the rest of the Windows user-land utilities don't use the emulation. The emulation layer is there for games and other legacy third-party software.
Also at The Register.
Previously: Windows 10 Will Soon Ship with a Full, Open Source, GPLed Linux Kernel
Call Me Crazy, but Windows 11 Could Run On Linux
Microsoft Windows Linux for Everybody
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday September 30, @01:57AM (4 children)
Oh boy, that guy. Yes, Microsoft is cool with saving a buck. Yes if you're doing any sort of modern development WSL is much better than dual booting. No, that is not "Winning the desktop war", since the brand is still windows, and deeper under the hood just ask the guys over at ReactOS about why they aren't just putting their desktop on a wine layer.
(Score: 2) by Zinnia Zirconium on Wednesday September 30, @02:12AM (3 children)
The brand is still Windows and marketing is supremely important. Nobody cares that Linux achieved world domination through Android. It's not called Linux so the marketing just isn't right.
Marketing is everything. Code is worthless. Linus wasted his life coding an actual kernel when only the brand matters.
Don't ever code. Learn marketing.
</sarcasm>
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 30, @02:19AM
Everyone loves Raymond? Or everyone loves takyon? I miss the cartoon.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 30, @02:28AM (1 child)
I think it's kinda nostalgic. Windows rode in on DOS, and now will ride off on tty7
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Zinnia Zirconium on Wednesday September 30, @02:33AM
I'm gonna miss the NT kernel when it's gone.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday September 30, @02:34AM
ESR, huh? The Linux kernel is better than Windows through the sheer force of the massive base of coders and orgs that make contributions. If he is proven right about this (big if), the bazaar beat the ultimate cathedral.
But, the Linux kernel still has a lot of issues, even fundamental design flaws. Such as, it is a monolithic kernel. What's the ratio of driver code to code for core kernel functionality? It exceeded 50% some time ago. Microkernels do work. They just haven't gotten the love. A typical generic Linux kernel that can handle most common hardware is now so big that keeping every minor version available for boot, as Ubuntu used to do, eats up significant storage space, even with terabytes of capacity.
I've been wanting virtualization that can support quickly swapping between OSes, instead of the current, decades old best practice of dual booting.