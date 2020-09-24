Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Finland Using Dogs Trained to Sniff Out Coronavirus at Helsinki Airport

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 30, @06:04AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the woof-woof dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_ and FatPhil:

Finland using dogs trained to sniff out coronavirus at Helsinki Airport - National:

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic country's main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travelers.

Four dogs of different breeds trained by Finland's Smell Detection Association started working Wednesday at the Helsinki Airport as part of the government-financed trial.

"It's a very promising method. Dogs are very good at sniffing," Anna Hielm-Bjorkman, a University of Helsinki professor of equine and small animal medicine, said.

"If it works, it will be a good (coronavirus) screening method at any other places," she said, listing hospitals, ports, elderly people's homes, sports venues and cultural events among the possible locations where trained dogs could put their snouts to work.

While researchers in several countries, including Australia, France, Germany the United States, are also studying canines as coronavirus detectors, the Finnish trial is among the largest so far.

Additional Coverage:
Dogs trained to sniff out COVID-19 used by Finland at Helsinki Airport
'Corona dogs' deployed at Helsinki airport to sniff out COVID-19

Original Submission


«  Man Refused to Disband Party, Gets Year in Jail
Finland Using Dogs Trained to Sniff Out Coronavirus at Helsinki Airport | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 30, @06:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 30, @06:44AM (#1058944)

    Dogs are people, too, you fucks.

  • (Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Wednesday September 30, @07:17AM

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 30, @07:17AM (#1058951)

    PERKELE!!!

(1)