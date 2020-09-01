Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies [NYSE:TYL] has some 5,300 employees and brought in revenues of more than $1 billion in 2019. It sells a broad range of services to state and local governments, including appraisal and tax software, integrated software for courts and justice agencies, enterprise financial software systems, public safety software, records/document management software solutions and transportation software solutions for schools.

Earlier today, [September 23] the normal content on tylertech.com was replaced with a notice saying the site was offline. In a statement provided to KrebsOnSecurity after the markets closed central time, Tyler Tech said early this morning the company became aware that an unauthorized intruder had gained access to its phone and information technology systems.

"Upon discovery and out of an abundance of caution, we shut down points of access to external systems and immediately began investigating and remediating the problem," Tyler's Chief Information Officer Matt Bieri said. "We have since engaged outside IT security and forensics experts to conduct a detailed review and help us securely restore affected equipment. We are implementing enhanced monitoring systems, and we have notified law enforcement."

"At this time and based on the evidence available to us to-date, all indications are that the impact of this incident is limited to our internal network and phone systems," their statement continues. "We currently have no reason to believe that any client data, client servers, or hosted systems were affected."