Following the Iranian government's approval of cryptocurrency mining as an industrial activity last year, numerous companies started mining cryptocurrency across the country thanks to the extremely low-cost electricity, and now Iranian power plants started to see this industry as an opportunity to increase their revenues.

In January, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade issued 1,000 plus licenses for cryptocurrency mining units.

With cryptocurrency mining taking a toll on Iran's electricity industry, energy authorities voiced concerns about the enormous pressures exerted by such activities on the electrical grid, so some power plant companies proposed to offer their excess electricity exclusively to the cryptocurrency miners.

In order to reduce the pressure on the national grid, the government agreed to the proposal but said the power plants will not be able to benefit from the government subsidies on their fuel supplies.

In July, the Energy Ministry's Spokesman for the electricity sector Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi announced that Power plants were also allowed to mine cryptocurrencies.

Rajabi Mashhadi said that entities have to apply for the necessary licenses from the Industry Ministry and comply with the tariffs set for crypto mining.