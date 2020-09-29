from the unfortunate dept.
https://news.err.ee/1140442/head-of-ms-estonia-investigation-estonia-sank-on-collision-with-submarine:
Considering that the tear is below the water line and considering noone has ever mentioned that another ship could have sunk with Estonia and none of the survivors have said they saw a ship close to Estonia - the most likely cause is Estonia collided with a submarine.
That means there should be a damaged submarine somewhere?
Yes, it means there should be a damaged submarine somewhere. But I will specify a bit. If one says a collision with a submarine, the first thought is the submarine ran into Estonia from its side. It might not have been so simple. It was more likely a intrusion. That Estonia and a submarine went in the same direction. And we can not rule out that Estonia might have hit the submarine, grazed the submarine. The question is what was a submarine doing on Estonia's route.
[...] The ferry Estonia sank on the night of September 28, 1994, sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm. The sinking of Estonia is the largest maritime disaster in peacetime in the Baltic Sea, killing 852 people from 17 countries.
Local ed's (FP) update, also from ERR (our state news service): Swedish authorities considering MS Estonia investigation.
Additional coverage at euronews, BBC, and The Guardian.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday September 30, @07:01PM (1 child)
I guess history repeats itself when it comes to running Microsoft software on naval vessels [gcn.com].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 30, @07:14PM
It's a numbers game. Even though Windows crashes 2% of the time, it's up the other 98% of the time (the real reason for Windows 95/98 naming?), and with the payola that the decision makers get for approving Microsoft purchases they can buy an extra beach house - no brainer, really.
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 30, @07:11PM (2 children)
Well, if the tear is below the waterline, of course it ran into a submarine.... something.
Was it a submarine rock? If we were in deep water, then it was more likely a submarine vessel, unless the tear was consistent with a giant squid horn?
So, assuming a submarine vessel, in those waters, what do you think the odds are that it was a nuclear missile equipped sub, or a hunter-killer tasked with tracking nuclear missile subs? How about the odds of that submarine "playing" at shadowing the ferry to use it as a sonar screen.
Oops. This is what happens to an investigation involving a screwup in the Silent Service, 26 years later still no declassified answers.
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 30, @07:24PM (1 child)
It is hard to imagine any ship's captain being involved in a collision at sea not rendering aid. Ultra-super-top-secret vessel or not, the very least they could have done was to deploy lifeboats and rescue drowning people. That, and establish radio communications to the various services who could pick people out of the sea.
If there was a submarine involved, the government that the sub represents should have hung the CO, XO, and other subordinate officers who failed to render aid. The only excuse I can imagine would be, the submarine is still lying nearby on the sea bottom.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 30, @07:33PM
My stepfather served on a diesel sub in the '60s, they managed to corner a friendly nuke sub in a blue hole in the Bahamas once, the nuke captain was extremely not amused - only identified himself as friendly and told the diesel boys to GTFO and forget they ever found anything.
I'd like to think that the U.S. is smarter than to sink a civilian transport during practice operations, but it's entirely possible that the only reason I currently think that is because the U.S. has successfully kept such screwups sufficiently ambiguous as to the culpable parties. Certainly we have screwed up with nukes in the past:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1961_Goldsboro_B-52_crash [wikipedia.org]
https://www.atomicarchive.com/almanac/broken-arrows/index.html [atomicarchive.com]
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday September 30, @07:17PM
This all comes from a new documentary that was shown on Discovery over here a few nights ago. But basically the ship, and the seabed and mud, have moved enough during the last three decades so the side that used to be down towards the bottom has started to shift somewhat so they have now been able to film that side and found a hole that is about 4x1.2 meters wide just around the waterline of the ship.
It wasn't exactly clear if the hole bulges outwards or inwards so it could be something inside pushing out or vice versa. It might also just be stress from moving about or once the ship turned every car and truck inside will have slid into the side.
It might be available to watch at the link below, not sure if it is geo-blocked, requires an account or if there are subtitles or not.
https://www.dplay.se/program/estonia-fyndet-som-andrar-allt [dplay.se]
I might not be completely up to date on the "conspiracy" (that may or may not be one) but as I recall the idea is this. Sweden used MS Estonia to smuggle Russian military technology and equipment out of the country and into Sweden on behalf of the Americans. This happens while Russia was still quite weak and their economy was in shambles after the collapse of the USSR. So everything was for sale more of less.
Then there seems to be several versions of events that may or may not have taken place that night.
(1) Some kind of explosion takes place onboard, perpetrated by the mob, Russian or Estonian or something like that. Apparently they want to throw something overboard (probably drugs) or just make sure the ship never reach port for some reason.
(2) In the next version you replace the mob with Russian military special forces that need to prevent the previously mentioned equipment from reaching Sweden and the American hands at any cost.
(3) MS Estonia is attacked by a Russian submarine. This is more or less option two but instead of special forces people it's a Russian submarine that goes all ancient warfare and decided to ram the ship in the side. Once again to prevent military technology from falling into the hands of the Americans and Swedes.
(4) MS Estonia collides with a friendly submarine. This has for some reason now been moved to the top of the list as the most likely scenario. I personally find it a bit odd. There was really bad weather at the time so a submarine would not want to be riding at the surface in such weather.
So which submarine? Two submarines have been mentioned, but there could also be some unknown third submarine. HMS Näcken (Sweden) and the Alabama (USA). According to the story an American submarine made port in Scotland (probably at Clyde/Faslane) some time after the incident with severe damages. Näcken was rented out to Denmark a few years after the event and a few years after that it was decommissioned and scrapped. Either of the Swedish ports where repairs would have had to been made include a lot of civilian staff and workers so to keep them quiet for three decades would require some kind of miracle. I don't know about the situation at Clyde but imagine it's somewhat similar.
It's not really known what the submarine was doing there. Was it just following the "cargo" as some kind of escort? It might also have used the MS Estonia to mask themselves sneaking in/out of the Gulf of Finland to get close to St Petersburg.
Then there is the official version, or what used to be the official version, that part of the bow somehow came lose, due to a bad repair job, and dropped into the sea and due to the weather the lower deck started to get flooded and eventually the ship tipped over and sank.
(also the BBC link needs fixing)