Ocean water column information profiles are essential for ocean research. Currently, water column profiles are typically obtained by ocean lidar instruments, including spaceborne, airborne and shipborne lidar.

[...} A research team from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOFM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a novel airborne dual-wavelength ocean lidar (DWOL) equipped with a 53-nm and 486-nm lasers that can operate simultaneously. The study was published in Remote Sensing.

This instrument was designed to compare the performance of 486 and 532 nm lasers in a single detection area and to provide a reference for future spaceborne oceanic lidar (SBOL) design.

The researchers optimized the laser wavelengths of the DWOL system to make it compatible with coastal water and open ocean water. The vertical profiles of returning signals from a depth of approximately 100 m were obtained with the newly designed 486 nm channel.