Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Army Gets One Step Closer to Laser Gun System

posted by martyb on Thursday October 01, @10:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the one-eyed-sharks-going-pew-pew-pew? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

U.S. Army gets one step closer to laser gun system:

Last week, the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Acquisition, Logistics & Technology has announced that the U.S. Army is one step closer to delivering laser weapons to Soldiers with the recent arrival of two Stryker vehicles in Huntsville, Ala.

[The] Assistant Secretary Facebook account made the post regarding Directed Energy Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (DE-MSHORAD) with a 50 kW-class laser integrated onto a Stryker platform. The government-industry team is integrating directed energy capabilities onto the platforms, in preparation for the  Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office DE-MSHORAD combat shoot-off next year, according to the message.

“DE-MSHORAD will protect Divisions and Brigade Combat Teams from unmanned aerial systems, rotary-wing aircraft, and rocket, artillery and mortar threats,” the message added.

Original Submission


«  Senator Asks DHS If Foreign-Controlled Browser Extensions Threaten the US
U.S. Army Gets One Step Closer to Laser Gun System | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:54PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:54PM (#1059627)

    Trump can order the army to shoot Democrats with the laser gun until there are enough dead ones that he wins the election.

    • (Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:59PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:59PM (#1059628)

      Won't work. Dead Democrats still vote... check out Chicago elections for the past 150 years or so.

(1)