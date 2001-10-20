from the one-eyed-sharks-going-pew-pew-pew? dept.
U.S. Army gets one step closer to laser gun system:
Last week, the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Acquisition, Logistics & Technology has announced that the U.S. Army is one step closer to delivering laser weapons to Soldiers with the recent arrival of two Stryker vehicles in Huntsville, Ala.
[The] Assistant Secretary Facebook account made the post regarding Directed Energy Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (DE-MSHORAD) with a 50 kW-class laser integrated onto a Stryker platform. The government-industry team is integrating directed energy capabilities onto the platforms, in preparation for the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office DE-MSHORAD combat shoot-off next year, according to the message.
“DE-MSHORAD will protect Divisions and Brigade Combat Teams from unmanned aerial systems, rotary-wing aircraft, and rocket, artillery and mortar threats,” the message added.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:54PM (1 child)
Trump can order the army to shoot Democrats with the laser gun until there are enough dead ones that he wins the election.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 01, @10:59PM
Won't work. Dead Democrats still vote... check out Chicago elections for the past 150 years or so.