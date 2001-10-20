Sourcegraph, a company specializing in universal code search, polled more than 500 North American software developers to identify issues in code complexity and management. Its general findings are probably no surprise to most Ars readers—software has gotten bigger, more complex, and much more important in the past ten years—but the sheer scope can be surprising.

[...] Sourcegraph refers to a sort of critical mass of this technological complexity as Big Code, and the developer survey—contracted through third-party Dimensional Research—attempts to get a handle on the scale and scope of that growth.

[...] Of the developers surveyed, 91 percent say their non-technology company functions more like a technology company than it did ten years ago. This won't surprise anyone who has noticed firms like Walmart Labs sponsoring open source technology conferences and delivering presentations.