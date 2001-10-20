from the fried-eggs-and-bacteriophage dept.
First Compelling Evidence of Organisms That Eat Viruses as a Food Source:
Given the fact that the viral biomass dusting our landscape, drifting through the atmosphere, and floating in our oceans could easily add up to tens of millions of tonnes of carbon, there's a surprising absence of life making a meal of this bounty.
If we're to be technical, there are viruses that have evolved to compete with other viruses by robbing them of their organic building blocks.
But until now, there hasn't been any strong evidence of an organism engulfing and digesting virion particles for energy or their elemental nutrients.
Two types of single-celled organisms found drifting in the waters of the Gulf of Maine off North America's coast just might be the first true virophages known to science.
Researchers identified the virus grazers after sifting nearly 1,700 plankton cells collected from the waters of the gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, and amplifying the DNA inside each and every one to create individualised genomic libraries.
Many of the sequences belonged to the organism itself, as would be expected. Around half of the libraries analysed from the Mediterranean sample contained sequences associated with bacteria likely to have been eaten by the plankton. For the samples pulled from the Gulf of Maine, that figure was more like 19 percent.
Virus sequences were somewhat more common. In the gulf sample, half of the libraries contained snippets of genes from 50 or more different viruses. In the Mediterranean sample it was closer to a third of the sample.
[...] "Viruses are rich in phosphorus and nitrogen, and could potentially be a good supplement to a carbon-rich diet that might include cellular prey or carbon-rich marine colloids," says bioinformatics scientist Julia Brown from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.
Journal Reference:
Brown, Julia M., Labonté, Jessica M., Brown, Joseph, et al. Single Cell Genomics Reveals Viruses Consumed by Marine Protists, Frontiers in Microbiology (DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2020.524828)
