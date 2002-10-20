from the la-la-la-we-can't-hear-you dept.
Tech giants are ignoring questions over the legality of their EU-US data transfers:
A survey of responses from more than 30 companies to questions about how they're approaching EU-US data transfers in the wake of a landmark ruling (aka Schrems II) by Europe's top court in July, which struck down the flagship Privacy Shield over US surveillance overreach, suggests most are doing the equivalent of burying their head in the sand and hoping the legal nightmare goes away.
European privacy rights group, noyb, has done most of the groundwork here — rounding up in this 45-page report responses (some in English, others in German) from EU entities of 33 companies to a set of questions about personal data transfers.
It sums up the answers to the questions about companies' legal basis for transferring EU citizens' data over the pond post-Schrems II as "astonishing" or AWOL — given some failed to send a response at all.
Tech companies polled on the issue run the alphabetic gamut from Apple to Zoom. While Airbnb, Netflix and WhatsApp are among the companies that noyb says failed to respond about their EU-US data transfers.
Responses provided by companies that did respond appear to raise many more questions than they answer — with lots of question-dodging 'boilerplate responses' in evidence and/or pointing to existing privacy policies in the hope that will make the questioner go away (hi Facebook!) .
"Overall, we were astonished by how many companies were unable to provide little more than a boilerplate answer. It seems that most of the industry still does not have a plan as to how to move forward," noyb adds.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 02, @01:54PM (1 child)
All of these "tech giants" see themselves as "tranformative" in nature. They don't have to obey national, or even international law, because they intend to transform society. Google and it's ilk have superseded government, and government should learn to be subservient to the new masters.
And, if government doesn't move to cripple the tech giants, Google and company may very well have their way.
Today's tech companies are an existential threat to the governments of the world.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 02, @02:09PM
The founders of the US never foresaw or maybe could not have imagined the global concentrations of wealth and power represented by mega corporations. More powerful than governments. Existing across multiple countries. Able to buy, sell and trade politicians like they were baseball cards.
Gradually corrupting the system until all of government realizes . . . come right on in! The swamp is just fine! No need to drain it.
They pay attention to the Profitability of their data transfers. That is what actually matters.
Poll: I usually take my coffee . . . (missing option) . . . without paying for it!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 02, @02:17PM
and hoping their "legal problems go away".
What's happening in fact is, they have legions of power lawyers pouring over this, and their legal advice is: ignore it. You're so fucking big they can't touch your anyway.