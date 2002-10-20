from the to-infinity-and-beyond! dept.
US military eyes nuclear thermal rocket for missions in Earth-moon space:
The U.S. military aims to get a nuclear thermal rocket up and running, to boost its ability to monitor the goings-on in Earth-moon space.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) just awarded a $14 million task order to Gryphon Technologies, a company in Washington, D.C., that provides engineering and technical solutions to national security organizations.
The money will support DARPA's Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, whose main goal is to demonstrate a nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) system in Earth orbit.
[...] NTP systems use fission reactors to heat propellants such as hydrogen to extreme temperatures, then eject the gas through nozzles to create thrust. This tech boasts a thrust-to-weight ratio about 10,000 times higher than that of electric propulsion systems and a specific impulse, or propellant efficiency, two to five times that of traditional chemical rockets, DARPA officials wrote in a description of the DRACO program.
Such improvements in propulsion technology are needed for "maintaining space domain awareness in cislunar space — the volume of space between the Earth and the moon," the DRACO description reads.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Friday October 02, @06:24PM (2 children)
yes, compressed hydrogen is energy dense for its weight, but the reactor is heavy, and the tanks to store the hydrogen are heavy. why the hell wouldn't they just use solar panels to heat the hydrogen? in addition to being lighter than uranium and the reactor, you'd have solar panels when you get there. yeah, it's about 100 times slower, but what idiot made high acceleration a requirement here? who cares if it takes 3 weeks to get to the moon or 3 months?
as a bonus, you don't have the chance of a bunch of hydrogen exploding in the atmosphere on takeoff, spreading uranium or plutonium over miles of land.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 02, @06:38PM (1 child)
Looking forward - it's a helluva lot further to Mars, than it is to the moon. There is some worry about the health effects of extended periods of space travel. Mitigating those health effects is a primary concern, correct? Then, there are the asteroids, and the further planets.
Would you rather spend 3 to 6 months traveling, or 3 years?
Speed has always been a valid concern, and it will grow ever more important as the frontiers are pushed outward.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Friday October 02, @06:50PM
It takes 9 months with current tech to get to mars. We've had a man in space for over a year and he was fine. the health effects of long stay in space is better mitigated by spinning fast, which also makes your trajectory nice and straight. the long term solution to get far is not to go faster and decelerate at the end. it's about making you be able to stay in space a long time.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 02, @06:41PM
Expect the usual suspects to line up protesting the potential contamination of virgin space. And, in the adjacent line, those protesting the weaponization of innocent space.
