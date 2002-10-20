from the Believe-it-when-I-see-it dept.
Bold new claims from an "open Fusion" development team. They claim a compact design utilizing newly available high temperature superconductors will combine to allow them to demonstrate 10:1 energy returns from fusion reactions within the next four to five years, add 10 more years to build a practical electrical generation station around it. Stories have been all over the popular press for days now:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/29/climate/nuclear-fusion-reactor.html
https://news.mit.edu/2020/physics-fusion-studies-0929
Two and a half years ago, MIT entered into a research agreement with startup company Commonwealth Fusion Systems to develop a next-generation fusion research experiment, called SPARC, as a precursor to a practical, emissions-free power plant.
Now, after many months of intensive research and engineering work, the researchers charged with defining and refining the physics behind the ambitious tokamak design have published a series of papers summarizing the progress they have made and outlining the key research questions SPARC will enable.
[...] "The MIT group is pursuing a very compelling approach to fusion energy." says Chris Hegna, a professor of engineering physics at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, who was not connected to this work. "They realized the emergence of high-temperature superconducting technology enables a high magnetic field approach to producing net energy gain from a magnetic confinement system. This work is a potential game-changer for the international fusion program."
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-26/nuclear-fusion-project-backed-by-investors-to-enter-next-phase
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Friday October 02, @04:16PM
Looking forward to the development of Mr. Fusion, I can hardly wait but won't be holding my breath.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday October 02, @04:33PM (3 children)
... in 1979. I was in high school then. Fusion was just around the corner. Too bad it wasn't true. A lot of the what's gone wrong in the world since then might not have happened, wars over oil, climate change, etc. I'd like to believe this. If I did believe it, I'd invest in it. I won't be investing until I believe it, and that won't happen until the evidence warrants belief.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday October 02, @04:45PM
It's never been right around the corner :-\
Assuming they totally solve it overnight.
You still are several decades getting a new full size fusion power plant through design/test/certify/license/permit/build/hire/train/operate/lawsuits
Realistically I suspect boomers are more likely to see man walk on Mars in their lifetimes than full scale fusion power plants.
Of course I'd be perfectly happy to be totally wrong and we get all of this before the election, but we'll have to wait and see :-)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 02, @05:15PM (1 child)
These smaller designs are promising, cheaper to develop, and more useful (especially if they can fit on an 18-wheeler).
If any of the designs are sufficiently proven, it will be flooded with money from the likes of Google and the U.S. Navy.
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Friday October 02, @05:21PM
It's kind of interesting the paradigm of bigger is better seems to be losing out. Small modular reactors for fission. SPARC for fusion (assuming this pans out in N years). The race is on for giant ITER and SPARC. Place your bets.
Then again nothing pans out when lawyers enter the room.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday October 02, @04:34PM (2 children)
... the power source of the future! I'll believe it when I see it.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @04:43PM (1 child)
Look out your window. That bright thing? It's fusion.
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Friday October 02, @05:16PM
I looked and now I can't see anything.
Fusion is a lie confirmed.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Friday October 02, @04:42PM (1 child)
For decades and decades fusion power has always been 20 years away. Always.
That "20 years away" is settled science and solidly known engineering.
But now, the ****ing impatient gotta-have-everything-now millennials are getting into power and suddenly fusion is 4-5yrs +10 away.
"4-5" + 10 is _not_ 20, ye cannae change the laws of math, or physics. Fusion is 20 years away. End of discussion, get your neutrons off my lawn, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @04:44PM
But what about the Singularity? Time is getting compressed.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:03PM
My condlences to their families within the next four years as I too will be deeply saddened by their sudden disappearance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:05PM
https://xkcd.com/678/ [xkcd.com]