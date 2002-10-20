Stories
Corals Have a Secret Weapon Against a Warming Climate

posted by martyb on Friday October 02, @10:25PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Corals have a secret weapon against a warming climate:

Rising ocean temperatures are killing coral reefs, but researchers discovered corals have a secret buried in their genes that just might help them fight off seasonal changes in temperature.

[...] This project, funded by the National Science Foundation and part of a bigger initiative aimed at understanding the effects of hurricanes on coral reefs, catapulted Rodriguez-Casariego to further research the adaptation responses of corals. For 17 months, he collected more than 200 Staghorn coral samples with former CREST undergraduate student Ivanna Ortiz Rivera and former CREST postdoctoral researcher Alex Mercado-Molina.

Together, they studied the corals across all four seasons. What they found was eye-opening. Depending on the season, corals modified the activity of their DNA in order to adapt to changes in temperature and other conditions. These epigenetic changes do not involve a change in DNA itself but can affect how genes are expressed.

Corals are able to modify how their DNA behaves according to environmental conditions.

Journal Reference:
Javier A. Rodríguez-Casariego, Alex E. Mercado-Molina, Daniel Garcia-Souto, et al. Genome-Wide DNA Methylation Analysis Reveals a Conserved Epigenetic Response to Seasonal Environmental Variation in the Staghorn Coral Acropora cervicornis, Frontiers in Marine Science (DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2020.560424)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 02, @10:43PM (2 children)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday October 02, @10:43PM (#1060145)

    Viruses. We need a bad science fiction horror movie with corals mutating to infect people and then eventually just swarm them, pull them under, and somehow use them as (or trade them to the sharknados for) heat sinks to stay cool.

    The Coral. Nature finds a way. And now it's pissed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @11:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @11:11PM (#1060161)

    Who coulda thunk it.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scleractinia#Evolutionary_history [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 02, @11:17PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 02, @11:17PM (#1060165) Homepage Journal

    For 17 months, he collected more than 200 Staghorn coral samples

    I've always cringed at that sort of nonsense. "$species is dying off, we need to collect lots of samples to analyze!"

    "There are only two Scandinavian Wooly White Rhinoceros left in the world! We've got to biopsy vivisect, and autopsy them so that we can figure them out!"

    The Last of the Mohicans didn't stand a chance.

    --
    Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
