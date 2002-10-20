Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Walmart Plus May Someday Rival Amazon Prime, but It's Got a Long Way to Go

posted by martyb on Saturday October 03, @12:34AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the competition++ dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Why Walmart Plus thinks it can challenge Amazon:

Walmart is one of the very few companies that could hope to challenge Amazon, which has a 15-year headstart and boasts over 150 million members worldwide. As the biggest retailer in the world, Walmart has the resources, finances and logistics infrastructure to build out a viable Prime rival.

It's got a very long way to go. Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year, offers shipping as fast as same-day for orders over $35. It also offers a fuel discount and a "Scan & Go" feature that lets in-store shoppers scan and pay for items using their phones, so they can avoid the checkout line. Amazon Prime, costing $119 annually, offers one-day shipping even for orders under $10, the Prime Now rapid-delivery service, Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services.

Are Walmart's physical stores an asset or a hindrance in its quest to unseat Amazon Prime?

Original Submission


«  Corals Have a Secret Weapon Against a Warming Climate
Walmart Plus May Someday Rival Amazon Prime, but It's Got a Long Way to Go | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Saturday October 03, @12:38AM

    by MIRV888 (11376) on Saturday October 03, @12:38AM (#1060193)

    Walmart been smoking that kind.
    Cause they are f*cked up.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 03, @12:42AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 03, @12:42AM (#1060194) Homepage Journal

    Are Walmart's physical stores an asset or a hindrance in its quest to unseat Amazon Prime?

    The stores aren't a hindrance, IMO. Nor are the many distribution centers located around the nation. Walmart has bankrupted tens of thousands of competing brick and mortar, so they have no real competition on that front. The stores feed Walmart a steady profit, so they will almost certainly help in the battle against Amazon.

    Of course, I'm not liking any of this. I want the old Mom & Pop stores back. I want the various grocery chains back. The wife loved "going shopping", to find all those "bargains". Today, shopping is limited, and there really aren't a lot of bargains to be found.

    We still shop everywhere except Walmart whenever possible.

    --
    Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 03, @01:08AM

    by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 03, @01:08AM (#1060202)

    Amazon does not guarantee it any more and in fact many things are two-three weeks.
    Having said that I visited a Walmart recently. It's pretty much empty - no merchandise.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(1)