Why Walmart Plus thinks it can challenge Amazon:
Walmart is one of the very few companies that could hope to challenge Amazon, which has a 15-year headstart and boasts over 150 million members worldwide. As the biggest retailer in the world, Walmart has the resources, finances and logistics infrastructure to build out a viable Prime rival.
It's got a very long way to go. Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year, offers shipping as fast as same-day for orders over $35. It also offers a fuel discount and a "Scan & Go" feature that lets in-store shoppers scan and pay for items using their phones, so they can avoid the checkout line. Amazon Prime, costing $119 annually, offers one-day shipping even for orders under $10, the Prime Now rapid-delivery service, Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services.
Are Walmart's physical stores an asset or a hindrance in its quest to unseat Amazon Prime?
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Saturday October 03, @12:38AM
Walmart been smoking that kind.
Cause they are f*cked up.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 03, @12:42AM
The stores aren't a hindrance, IMO. Nor are the many distribution centers located around the nation. Walmart has bankrupted tens of thousands of competing brick and mortar, so they have no real competition on that front. The stores feed Walmart a steady profit, so they will almost certainly help in the battle against Amazon.
Of course, I'm not liking any of this. I want the old Mom & Pop stores back. I want the various grocery chains back. The wife loved "going shopping", to find all those "bargains". Today, shopping is limited, and there really aren't a lot of bargains to be found.
We still shop everywhere except Walmart whenever possible.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 03, @01:08AM
Amazon does not guarantee it any more and in fact many things are two-three weeks.
Having said that I visited a Walmart recently. It's pretty much empty - no merchandise.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.