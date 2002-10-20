Stories
E-Scooters Should Be Legalised Says UK Transport Committee

posted by martyb on Saturday October 03, @05:15AM
Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

E-scooters should be legalised on roads but riding on pavements should be prohibited, the Transport Committee of MPs has said.

Currently, privately-owned e-scooters are banned to use in the UK anywhere except on private land.

The committee argues the vehicles, which usually travel 9-15mph, could offer a green alternative to the car.

Official trials of rented e-scooters have already been announced in some places in England.

What does it mean when a government voices concern about climate change but bans non-fossil fuel burning transportation?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @05:33AM

    What does it mean when a government voices concern about climate change but bans non-fossil fuel burning transportation?

    Possibly, Phoenix555 has lost his mind? Just speculating here, of course.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @05:36AM

    Why would any soylentle would give a shit about this post?

    Too many IRC autoposts and pheonix's phys.org garbage lately.

