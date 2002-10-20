Stories
The Secretive Networks Used to Move Money Offshore

posted by martyb on Saturday October 03, @07:39AM
AnonTechie writes:

The Secretive Networks Used to Move Money Offshore:

Researchers at USC Viterbi have uncovered a highly unusual network pattern within the Panama Papers, showing how fortunes can be easily hidden in secretive offshore shell corporations, and how these remain difficult to trace and take down.

In 2016, the world's largest ever data leak dubbed The Panama Papers exposed a scandal, uncovering a vast global network of people—including celebrities and world leaders, who used offshore tax havens, anonymous transactions through intermediaries and shell corporations to hide their wealth, grow their fortunes and avoid taxes.

Researchers at USC Viterbi School of Engineering have now conducted a deep analysis of the entities and their interrelationships that were originally revealed in the 11.5 million files leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The academic researchers have made some discoveries about how this network and transactions operate, uncovering uniquely fragmented network behavior, vastly different from more traditional social or organizational networks, demonstrating why these systems of transactions and associations are so robust and difficult to infiltrate or take down. The work has been published in Applied Network Science.

Mayank Kejriwal, Akarsh Dang. Structural studies of the global networks exposed in the Panama papers [open], Applied Network Science (DOI: 10.1007/s41109-020-00313-y)

