from the should-have-gotten-a-dead-parrot dept.
Parrots removed from British wildlife park after swearing at visitors:
Five parrots have been removed from public view at a British wildlife park after they started swearing at customers.
The foul-mouthed birds were split up after they launched a number of different expletives at visitors and staff just days after being donated to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in eastern England.
"It just went ballistic, they were all swearing," the venue's chief executive Steve Nichols told CNN Travel on Tuesday. "We were a little concerned about the children."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 03, @03:00PM (1 child)
If they're 8 years old they already know every word those parrots were, um, parroting.
Me? I'd love to visit those parrots. Might learn a new phrase.
I sincerely hope we can become better strangers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @04:16PM
"Heaven for climate, hell for company."
- Mark Twain
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 03, @03:02PM (2 children)
They had to learn it from somewhere. Either staff or visitors. Staff has a lot more access to them and can better program them then people that just have a look. But I guess it could also be the children they were so worried about, like kids these days don't know all the words that parrots just parroted (?).
That said was he called a fat twat or a fat tit? So we know. For research. Or was it that Poly just wanted another fucking cracker?
But lets not forget what it's important here. The poor children. Think of the children.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 03, @03:37PM
From TFA, all the parrots were "donated" to the park after COVID-19 started.
That is, owners thought these birds were cute, until they were penned up in the house with the potty-beaked creatures all day long.
So, all the birds were taught vulgarity because bird owners require the birds to be vulgar and shocking.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @03:40PM
The parrots had recently been fired from Fok Snooze for using teh N-werd.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday October 03, @03:13PM
Have they moved on... (what's it name?)... Gab, now that the mainstream SM cancelled their freeze peach? (large grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @03:13PM
Why are British people allowed to visit a wildlife park where they could give / receive a Covid-1984 infection? Do they want to kill grandma? And why on Earth would they bring their children outside with them? Not just does that put them at risk of Covid, they could also be exposed to parrots swearing.
(Score: 3, Funny) by RS3 on Saturday October 03, @03:32PM
They should teach them to do the Dead Parrot Sketch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @03:41PM
yeah .. somebodies went thru alot if trouble to f..k up those birds.
i wonder if these 'em same somebodies also do similar stuff to their non bird environment ...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday October 03, @03:56PM (1 child)
I think someone missed a golden opportunity to teach these parrots some goatse quality phrases that would melt peoples minds - regular Soylantnews visitors probably know what I mean. These things are British, so they could have at least taught them "Bollocks". Or perhaps have them deliver a simple, factual, message what would destroy most idiot's world, like "There is no such thing as god". Then they would have had to put the parrots to death for blasphemy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 03, @03:59PM
If their owners had them in front of the TV back in March, they may have learned "Masks are useless!"
That would melt some people's minds today.